National League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|Miami
|24
|22
|.522
|4½
|New York
|23
|23
|.500
|5½
|Philadelphia
|21
|24
|.467
|7
|Washington
|19
|27
|.413
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|21
|.533
|_
|Pittsburgh
|24
|21
|.533
|_
|Chicago
|20
|25
|.444
|4
|St. Louis
|20
|27
|.426
|5
|Cincinnati
|19
|26
|.422
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|Arizona
|26
|20
|.565
|2½
|San Francisco
|21
|24
|.467
|7
|San Diego
|20
|25
|.444
|8
|Colorado
|19
|27
|.413
|9½
___
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Texas 7, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0
Boston 6, San Diego 1
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
Saturday's Games
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Miami 1, San Francisco 0
Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4
Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 11, Colorado 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Seattle 7, Atlanta 3
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-3), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 1-3) at Washington (Gray 3-5), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 5-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-3), 2:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-2) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 2-5) at San Diego (Wacha 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday's Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.