Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

21 May, 2023
|Milwaukee
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Miller 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Arozarena lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ruf dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Tellez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Walls 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson rf-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Raley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|230
|000
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|300
|010
|—
|4
DP_Milwaukee 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Ruf (1), Yelich (5), Miller (9), Ramírez (6), Díaz (9). HR_Adames (8), Tellez (11), Contreras (4), J.Lowe (11). SB_Yelich (10), Arozarena (5), Raley (4), J.Lowe (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Peralta W,5-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Payamps H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strzelecki H,11
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Williams S,7-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Beeks
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Criswell L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Diekman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Littell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Criswell (Yelich), Strzelecki 2 (Arozarena,Raley).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:44. A_20,193 (25,025).