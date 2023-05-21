Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Milwaukee Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 33 4 7 4 Miller 3b 5 1 2 0 Díaz 1b 5 0 1 0 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 Contreras c 5 1 2 2 B.Lowe 2b 5 0 1 0 Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 Arozarena lf 3 2 0 0 Adames ss 5 1 1 1 Ramírez dh 3 1 1 0 Ruf dh 4 1 1 0 J.Lowe rf 4 1 3 4 Tellez 1b 2 1 1 2 Walls 3b 2 0 0 0 Anderson rf-3b 2 0 1 1 Raley ph 0 0 0 0 Wiemer cf 4 0 0 0 Bethancourt c 0 0 0 0 Turang 2b 4 0 0 0 Margot cf 3 0 1 0 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Paredes ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 010 230 000 — 6 Tampa Bay 000 300 010 — 4

DP_Milwaukee 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Ruf (1), Yelich (5), Miller (9), Ramírez (6), Díaz (9). HR_Adames (8), Tellez (11), Contreras (4), J.Lowe (11). SB_Yelich (10), Arozarena (5), Raley (4), J.Lowe (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Peralta W,5-3 6 5 3 3 3 4 Payamps H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Strzelecki H,11 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Williams S,7-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0

Tampa Bay Beeks 2 1 1 1 2 3 Criswell L,0-1 4 2-3 8 5 5 1 3 Diekman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Littell 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Criswell (Yelich), Strzelecki 2 (Arozarena,Raley).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:44. A_20,193 (25,025).