Houston 1, FC Dallas 1

21 May, 2023
Houston 0 1 1
FC Dallas 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, FC Dallas, Obrian, 1, 53rd minute; 2, Houston, Ulfarsson, 1 (Herrera), 85th.

Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Andrew Tarbell; FC Dallas, James Maurer, Michael Webber.

Yellow Cards_Gasper, Houston, 25th; Escobar, Houston, 90th+3.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Eduardo Jeff, Jair Antonio Marrufo. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.

___

Lineups

Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Franco Escobar, Chase Gasper (Brad Smith, 74th), Micael; Artur, Adalberto Carrasquilla (Ivan Franco, 85th), Hector Herrera; Ibrahim Aliyu (Nelson Quinones, 56th), Amine Bassi (Corey Baird, 74th), Carlos Sebastian Ferreira Vidal (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 56th).

FC Dallas_James Maurer; Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari; Paxton Pomykal (Jesus Jimenez, 89th), Facundo Quignon, Ema Twumasi; Jesus Ferreira, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Edwin Cerrillo, 71st), Jader Obrian, Alan Velasco (Sam Junqua, 83rd).

MLS soccerSoccerSportsAP

