German Summaries

21 May, 2023
Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Mainz 1, Stuttgart 4

Mainz: Marcus Ingvartsen (23).

Stuttgart: Wataru Endo (41), Sehrou Guirassy (64), Chris Fuhrich (78), Tanguy Coulibaly (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Nuremberg 0, Hansa Rostock 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 3, Hannover 3

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Felix Klaus (30, 52), Daniel Ginczek (77).

Hannover: Cedric Teuchert (12), Louis Schaub (21), Maximilian Beier (89).

Halftime: 1-2.

Karlsruher SC 2, Kaiserslautern 0

Karlsruher SC: Budu Zivzivadze (70), Paul Nebel (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

