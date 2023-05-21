Cincinnati 3, Columbus 2

|Columbus
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Cincinnati, Acosta, 4 (Badji), 17th minute; 2, Cincinnati, Acosta, 5 (penalty kick), 23rd; 3, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 6 (Hernandez), 40th.
Second Half_4, Columbus, Amundsen, 2, 52nd; 5, Cincinnati, Moreno, 3 (Kubo), 67th.
Goalies_Columbus, Patrick Schulte, Evan Bush; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Miazga, Cincinnati, 63rd; Amundsen, Columbus, 72nd.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Ian McKay, Matthew Nelson, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Filip Dujic.
___
Lineups
Columbus_Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen (Jimmy Medranda, 87th), Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, Steven Moreira, Philip Quinton, Gustavo Vallecilla (Jacen Russell-Rowe, 87th); Alexandru Matan, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe (Christian Ramirez, 90th+3), Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez.
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Raymon Gaddis (Alvas Powell, 66th), Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Yerson Mosquera; Luciano Acosta (Malik Pinto, 85th), Alvaro Barreal (Santiago Arias, 90th+5), Junior Moreno (Marco Angulo, 90th+5), Obinna Nwobodo; Dominique Badji (Yuya Kubo, 66th), Brandon Vazquez.