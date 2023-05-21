Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Cincinnati 3, Columbus 2

21 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Columbus 1 1 2
Cincinnati 2 1 3

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Acosta, 4 (Badji), 17th minute; 2, Cincinnati, Acosta, 5 (penalty kick), 23rd; 3, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 6 (Hernandez), 40th.

Second Half_4, Columbus, Amundsen, 2, 52nd; 5, Cincinnati, Moreno, 3 (Kubo), 67th.

Goalies_Columbus, Patrick Schulte, Evan Bush; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Miazga, Cincinnati, 63rd; Amundsen, Columbus, 72nd.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Ian McKay, Matthew Nelson, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Filip Dujic.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Patrick Schulte; Malte Amundsen (Jimmy Medranda, 87th), Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, Steven Moreira, Philip Quinton, Gustavo Vallecilla (Jacen Russell-Rowe, 87th); Alexandru Matan, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe (Christian Ramirez, 90th+3), Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez.

Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Raymon Gaddis (Alvas Powell, 66th), Nick Hagglund, Matt Miazga, Yerson Mosquera; Luciano Acosta (Malik Pinto, 85th), Alvaro Barreal (Santiago Arias, 90th+5), Junior Moreno (Marco Angulo, 90th+5), Obinna Nwobodo; Dominique Badji (Yuya Kubo, 66th), Brandon Vazquez.

Temas Relacionados

MLS soccerSportsAP

DEPORTES

Histórica clasificación de Canapino: habrá un piloto argentino en las míticas 500 millas de Indianápolis luego de 83 años

Histórica clasificación de Canapino: habrá un piloto argentino en las míticas 500 millas de Indianápolis luego de 83 años

Hace 1 hora

7 frases de Mascherano tras la victoria de Argentina: la “charla” íntima previa al debut y el consejo para sus jugadores

Lo que no se vio del triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial Sub 20: el jugador más ovacionado y la hinchada propia de los futbolistas

Arrancó el Mundial Sub 20: Nueva Zelanda venció 1-0 a Guatemala, Estados Unidos superó 1-0 a Ecuador y Eslovaquia goleó 4-0 a Fiji

Argentina derrotó 2-1 a Uzbekistán en su debut por el Mundial Sub 20

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Doctora Cha”, el nuevo drama médico coreano que lidera en Netflix

“Doctora Cha”, el nuevo drama médico coreano que lidera en Netflix

Hace 2 horas

“Indiana Jones 5”: Se publican las primeras críticas de la película protagonizada por Harrison Ford

La espectacular alfombra roja de las estrellas de Hollywood en Cannes para el estreno de la película de DiCaprio y Scorsese

Lisandro Alonso presentó en Cannes su singular experiencia cinematográfica “Eureka”

Beyoncé y Jay-Z compraron la mansión más cara de California

TENDENCIAS

Los mejores looks de una nueva alfombra roja en el Festival de Cannes 2023

Los mejores looks de una nueva alfombra roja en el Festival de Cannes 2023

Hace 4 horas

Cómo desbloquear el potencial creativo cuando estamos frustrados, según los expertos

Cómo combatir las amenazas en línea: consejos de seguridad para bloggers

Día Mundial de la Investigación Clínica: la importancia de la diversidad y la inclusión para alcanzar a más pacientes

Cómo utilizar la inteligencia artificial de WhatsApp, es gratuita y traduce audios