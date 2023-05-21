Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Glance

21 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 34 13 .723 _
Baltimore 30 16 .652
New York 28 20 .583
Boston 25 20 .556 8
Toronto 25 21 .543

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 21 .533 _
Detroit 20 23 .465 3
Cleveland 20 24 .455
Chicago 18 29 .383 7
Kansas City 14 33 .298 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 28 17 .622 _
Houston 26 19 .578 2
Los Angeles 24 22 .522
Seattle 22 23 .489 6
Oakland 10 37 .213 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 28 17 .622 _
Miami 24 22 .522
New York 23 23 .500
Philadelphia 21 24 .467 7
Washington 19 27 .413

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 21 .533 _
Pittsburgh 24 21 .533 _
Chicago 20 25 .444 4
St. Louis 20 27 .426 5
Cincinnati 19 26 .422 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 29 18 .617 _
Arizona 26 20 .565
San Francisco 21 24 .467 7
San Diego 20 25 .444 8
Colorado 19 27 .413

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Boston 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-3), 11:35 a.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-3) at Washington (Gray 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-1) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 2-5) at San Diego (Wacha 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0

Boston 6, San Diego 1

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

Saturday's Games

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Miami 1, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-3), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-3) at Washington (Gray 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-2) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 2-5) at San Diego (Wacha 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

