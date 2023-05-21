Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Austin FC 1, Toronto FC 0

21 May, 2023
Toronto FC 0 0 0
Austin FC 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Austin FC, Zardes, 2, 90th+1 minute.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Sean Johnson, Tomas Romero; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Matt Bersano.

Yellow Cards_Pereira, Austin FC, 28th; Servania, Toronto FC, 35th; Finlay, Austin FC, 37th; Franklin, Toronto FC, 54th; Kaye, Toronto FC, 71st; Ring, Austin FC, 75th; Djeffal, Austin FC, 79th.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Kali Smith, Pierre-Luc Lauziere. 4th Official_Danielle Chesky.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Sean Johnson; Kobe Franklin, Matt Hedges, Richie Laryea, Aime Mabika, Raoul Petretta; Themi Antonoglou (Hugo Mbongue, 46th), Federico Bernardeschi (Jordan Faria, 67th), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Brandon Servania (Kosi Thompson, 46th); C.J. Sapong.

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Nicholas Lima, Leo Vaisanen; Sofiane Djeffal, Ethan Finlay (Emiliano Rigoni, 64th), Daniel Pereira (Jhojan Valencia, 64th), Alexander Ring; Jon Gallagher (Adam Lundqvist, 75th), Rodney Redes (Diego Fagundez, 83rd), Maximiliano Urruti (Gyasi Zardes, 64th).

SportsAP

DEPORTES

