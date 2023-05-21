Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 8 9 6 Totals 30 3 3 2 Smith dh 5 0 1 1 McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 Marte 2b 5 1 1 1 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 Carroll rf 2 3 1 1 Suwinski cf 3 0 0 0 Walker 1b 5 1 2 3 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 1 0 0 0 Joe rf 3 2 1 0 Rivera ph-3b 2 0 0 0 R.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 Fletcher cf 4 0 1 0 Marcano ss 3 0 1 2 Perdomo ss 2 2 1 0 Delay c 3 0 0 0 Herrera c 2 1 1 0

Arizona 101 011 301 — 8 Pittsburgh 010 020 000 — 3

E_Kelly (2), Hayes (2), Moreta (1), Delay (1). DP_Arizona 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Herrera (3), Walker (9), Marcano (4). HR_Carroll (7). SB_Carroll (13). S_Herrera 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Kelly W,5-3 5 3 3 2 2 4 McGough H,8 2 0 0 0 1 2 Ginkel 2 0 0 0 1 1

Pittsburgh Contreras 5 3 3 3 3 3 Moreta L,1-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 Zastryzny 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Stephenson 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Ramirez 2 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Ramirez (Perdomo). WP_Kelly, Contreras(2), Zastryzny(2), Ramirez.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T_2:54. A_21,418 (38,753).