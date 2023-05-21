Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3

21 May, 2023
|Arizona
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|6
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|2
|Smith dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll rf
|2
|3
|1
|1
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joe rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Rivera ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Fletcher cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Perdomo ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|101
|011
|301
|—
|8
|Pittsburgh
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
E_Kelly (2), Hayes (2), Moreta (1), Delay (1). DP_Arizona 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Herrera (3), Walker (9), Marcano (4). HR_Carroll (7). SB_Carroll (13). S_Herrera 2 (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Kelly W,5-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|McGough H,8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ginkel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Contreras
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Moreta L,1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Zastryzny
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Ramirez (Perdomo). WP_Kelly, Contreras(2), Zastryzny(2), Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T_2:54. A_21,418 (38,753).