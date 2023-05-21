Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Standings

21 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 16 12 1 3 27 8 37
San Lorenzo 17 10 5 2 19 6 35
Estudiantes 17 9 4 4 20 14 31
Talleres 16 9 3 4 29 15 30
Rosario Central 17 8 6 3 25 20 30
Defensa y Justicia 17 8 5 4 22 11 29
Lanus 16 8 4 4 23 15 28
Belgrano 16 8 3 5 14 13 27
Godoy Cruz 17 7 5 5 20 18 26
Boca Juniors 17 7 3 7 21 16 24
Argentinos 17 6 5 6 21 16 23
Newell's 17 6 5 6 14 15 23
Sarmiento 16 6 4 6 18 15 22
Tigre 17 5 7 5 17 18 22
Gimnasia 17 6 3 8 16 25 21
CA Platense 16 5 5 6 18 21 20
Instituto AC Cordoba 17 5 5 7 14 21 20
CA Central Cordoba SE 17 5 4 8 12 19 19
Barracas Central 16 4 6 6 15 20 18
Racing Club 16 5 3 8 19 26 18
Velez Sarsfield 16 3 8 5 16 15 17
Colon 16 3 8 5 14 17 17
Independiente 17 3 8 6 16 20 17
Huracan 16 4 5 7 15 20 17
Atletico Tucuman 17 2 9 6 13 20 15
Banfield 17 3 6 8 10 20 15
Arsenal 17 4 2 11 14 25 14
Santa Fe 16 2 6 8 9 22 12

___

Friday, May 12

Huracan 0, Godoy Cruz 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Argentinos 2

Saturday, May 13

Independiente 2, Tigre 1

Banfield 1, San Lorenzo 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Colon 0

Newell's 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia 1, Estudiantes 1

CA Platense 3, Racing Club 0

Boca Juniors 2, Belgrano 0

Talleres 2, River Plate 1

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Santa Fe 0, Sarmiento 2

Gimnasia 1, Lanus 0

Velez Sarsfield 0, Rosario Central 0

Thursday, May 18

Arsenal 2, Independiente 1

Friday, May 19

Godoy Cruz 2, Gimnasia 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Estudiantes 1, Banfield 0

Argentinos 0, Boca Juniors 1

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday, May 20

San Lorenzo 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 1, Newell's 0

Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Platense, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Atletico Tucuman vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento, 10 a.m.

CA Platense vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Independiente vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Histórica clasificación de Canapino: habrá un piloto argentino en las míticas 500 millas de Indianápolis luego de 83 años

Histórica clasificación de Canapino: habrá un piloto argentino en las míticas 500 millas de Indianápolis luego de 83 años

Hace 3 horas

7 frases de Mascherano tras la victoria de Argentina: la “charla” íntima previa al debut y el consejo para sus jugadores

Lo que no se vio del triunfo de Argentina en el Mundial Sub 20: el jugador más ovacionado y la hinchada propia de los futbolistas

Arrancó el Mundial Sub 20: Nueva Zelanda venció 1-0 a Guatemala, Estados Unidos superó 1-0 a Ecuador y Eslovaquia goleó 4-0 a Fiji

Argentina derrotó 2-1 a Uzbekistán en su debut por el Mundial Sub 20

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Rodrigo Moreno: “Hice una película como quería, no para llegar a Cannes”

Rodrigo Moreno: “Hice una película como quería, no para llegar a Cannes”

Hace 19 min

“Doctora Cha”, el nuevo drama médico coreano que lidera en Netflix

“Indiana Jones 5”: Se publican las primeras críticas de la película protagonizada por Harrison Ford

La espectacular alfombra roja de las estrellas de Hollywood en Cannes para el estreno de la película de DiCaprio y Scorsese

Lisandro Alonso presentó en Cannes su singular experiencia cinematográfica “Eureka”

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son las 3 lecciones que deja la peor epidemia de dengue de la Argentina

Cuáles son las 3 lecciones que deja la peor epidemia de dengue de la Argentina

Hace 1 hora

Cómo es la “dieta Harvard” y qué platos saludables recomiendan los expertos

Las claves del hidrógeno verde, el combustible del futuro que puso un pie en la Patagonia

Día Internacional del Té: viaje a los secretos de una infusión milenaria que nace de especias y aromas irrepetibles

Diez claves y 60 ejemplos para motivar a los equipos de trabajo y aumentar la productividad