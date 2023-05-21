Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/UN

Por REUTERSyMAY 21

21 May, 2023
Antonio Guterres holds a news conference

Start: 21 May 2023 07:00 GMT

End: 21 May 2023 07:00 GMT

PLEASE SEE FLASH INSTEAD OF SAME EVENT.

HIROSHIMA - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a news conference after attending the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

