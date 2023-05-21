ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/ -TIMINGS STRICT FOR PLANNING ONLY

Day 3: Japan hosts a summit of G7 leaders.

Start: 20 May 2023 06:35 GMT

End: 21 May 2023 12:00 GMT

HIROSHIMA - Final day of G7 leaders summit.

SCHEDULE:

2230GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to visit memorial for Korean atomic bomb victims and survivors (AGENCY POOL)

2252GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to hold a bilateral meeting (AGENCY POOL)

2300GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to hold a bilateral (AGENCY POOL)

2346GMT - View of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

2350GMT - Scholz gives a statement on the final day of the G7 summit (FOREIGN POOL)

0016GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and leaders of other guest countries visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (AGENCY POOL)

0022GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and leaders of other guest countries visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (HOST BROADCASTER)

0037GMT - Scholz gives a statement on the final day of the G7 summit (FOREIGN POOL)

0041GMT - View of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0100GMT - French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make a statement (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)

0135GMT - G7 and outreach countries leaders and their spouses visit Japanese garden Shukkeien (HOST BROADCASTER)

0136GMT - View of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0143GMT - G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold a meeting. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0145GMT - View of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0245GMT - G7 leaders, partner countries, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold a meeting on the final day of the leaders' summit in Hiroshima. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0303GMT - View of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0540GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds conclusion news conference (HOST BROADCASTER/AGENCY POOL)

UPCOMING:

0530GMT - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a news conference after G7 summit (AGENCY POOL)

0845GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visits the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. (HOST BROADCASTER / FOREIGN POOL)

0915GMT - U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference after attending G7 summit (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)

0920GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' summit in Japan's Hiroshima (FOREIGN POOL)

1015GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Hiroshima attending the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit meeting holds a news conference. (HOST BROADCASTER / FOREIGN POOL)

PLEASE MONITOR FOR OTHER LEADER NEWS CONFERENCES AND DEPARTURES - TIMINGS TBC

