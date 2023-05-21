ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/

Day 3: Japan hosts a summit of G7 leaders.

Start: 21 May 2023 06:35 GMT

End: 21 May 2023 07:00 GMT

HIROSHIMA - Final day of G7 leaders summit.

SCHEDULE:

UPCOMING:

0530GMT - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a news conference after G7 summit (AGENCY POOL)

0845GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visits the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. (HOST BROADCASTER / FOREIGN POOL)

0915GMT - U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference after attending G7 summit (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)

0920GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' summit in Japan's Hiroshima (FOREIGN POOL)

1015GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Hiroshima attending the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit meeting holds a news conference. (HOST BROADCASTER / FOREIGN POOL)

