ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/

HIROSHIMA - Final day of G7 leaders summit.
TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION
0530GMT - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a news conference after G7 summit (AGENCY POOL)
0845GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visits the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. (HOST BROADCASTER / FOREIGN POOL)
0915GMT - U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference after attending G7 summit (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)
0920GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' summit in Japan's Hiroshima (FOREIGN POOL)
1015GMT - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Hiroshima attending the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit meeting holds a news conference. (HOST BROADCASTER / FOREIGN POOL)
PLEASE MONITOR FOR OTHER LEADER NEWS CONFERENCES AND DEPARTURES - TIMINGS TBC
