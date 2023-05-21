ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

21 May, 2023
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, Balkans
Start: 22 May 2023 05:15 GMT
End: 22 May 2023 07:15 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine and the Western Balkans. They will be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba via video link in the morning then in the afternoon will meet in person with the six leaders of the Western Balkan countries hoping to advance EU membership talks.
SCHEDULE:
0530GMT - Arrivals
0700GMT - meeting starts
