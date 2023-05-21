Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY EU-FOREIGN/ARRIVALS

Por REUTERSyMAY 21

21 May, 2023
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine, Balkans

Start: 22 May 2023 05:15 GMT

End: 22 May 2023 07:15 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine and the Western Balkans. They will be joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba via video link in the morning then in the afternoon will meet in person with the six leaders of the Western Balkan countries hoping to advance EU membership talks.

SCHEDULE:

0530GMT - Arrivals

0700GMT - meeting starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

