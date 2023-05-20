WNBA Glance

20 May, 2023
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|—
___
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Washington 80, New York 64
Connecticut 70, Indiana 61
Chicago 77, Minnesota 66
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.