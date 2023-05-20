Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
WNBA Glance

20 May, 2023
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000
New York 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 0 1 .000

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Washington 80, New York 64

Connecticut 70, Indiana 61

Chicago 77, Minnesota 66

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

