Texas 11, Colorado 5

20 May, 2023
Colorado Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 13 5 Totals 37 11 15 10
Blackmon dh 5 1 2 0 Semien 2b 5 3 3 0
Profar lf 5 1 3 0 Seager ss 4 2 3 2
Bryant rf 1 0 0 0 J.Smith ss 0 0 0 0
Toglia 1b 2 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 5 2 3 2
Díaz c 4 1 0 0 García rf 4 2 1 1
McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0 Thompson rf 1 0 0 0
Doyle cf 2 0 1 1 Jung 3b 4 1 1 0
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 1 Grossman lf 4 0 1 3
Moustakas 1b-3b 4 0 2 1 Duran dh 3 1 2 2
Castro 2b 4 0 2 2 Miller ph-dh 0 0 0 0
Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0
León c 4 0 0 0
Colorado 000 100 031 5
Texas 440 012 00x 11

E_McMahon (4). DP_Colorado 2, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Texas 7. 2B_Blackmon (11), Toglia (1), Castro (6), Semien 2 (11), Seager (6). HR_Duran (7), Seager (2). SF_Grichuk (1), Grossman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L,4-5 2 9 8 5 0 0
Bird 2 1 0 0 0 1
Abad 1 5 3 3 1 0
Bard 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Hand 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Gray W,4-1 5 5 1 1 2 6
Ragans 2 1 0 0 0 1
Hernández 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
King 1 1-3 5 1 1 0 1

Abad pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Hand.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:57. A_34,443 (40,000).

