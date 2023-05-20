Texas 11, Colorado 5

20 May, 2023
|Colorado
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|37
|11
|15
|10
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Semien 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Bryant rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toglia 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Thompson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Doyle cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Moustakas 1b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Duran dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Miller ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|León c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|031
|—
|5
|Texas
|440
|012
|00x
|—
|11
E_McMahon (4). DP_Colorado 2, Texas 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Texas 7. 2B_Blackmon (11), Toglia (1), Castro (6), Semien 2 (11), Seager (6). HR_Duran (7), Seager (2). SF_Grichuk (1), Grossman (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland L,4-5
|2
|9
|8
|5
|0
|0
|Bird
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abad
|1
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Bard
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Hand
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Gray W,4-1
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Ragans
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|King
|1
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
Abad pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Hand.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:57. A_34,443 (40,000).