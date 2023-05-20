Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

20 May, 2023
|Milwaukee
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raley pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Miller 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Walls 2b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|200
|010
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|130
|200
|20x
|—
|8
DP_Milwaukee 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Turang (4), Walls (5). HR_Miller (2), Anderson (7), Ramírez (7), Díaz (11), Bethancourt (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Lauer L,4-5
|3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Wilson
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cousins
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Megill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Eflin W,6-1
|7
|4
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Thompson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Adam S,6-9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Lauer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Lane.
T_2:39. A_19,954 (25,025).