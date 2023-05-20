Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

20 May, 2023
Milwaukee Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 33 8 10 8
Yelich lf 4 0 1 1 Díaz 1b 4 1 3 3
Winker dh 4 0 0 0 Raley pr-1b 1 1 0 0
Adames ss 4 1 1 0 Franco ss 5 1 1 0
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 1 1 1
Anderson rf 3 1 1 2 Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 1
Miller 3b 4 1 1 1 Bethancourt c 4 1 2 1
Turang 2b 3 1 2 0 Walls 2b 2 2 1 1
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 1 2 1
Siri cf 4 0 0 0
Milwaukee 001 200 010 4
Tampa Bay 130 200 20x 8

DP_Milwaukee 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Turang (4), Walls (5). HR_Miller (2), Anderson (7), Ramírez (7), Díaz (11), Bethancourt (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer L,4-5 3 6 6 6 2 2
Wilson 3 2 0 0 0 1
Cousins 2-3 2 2 2 3 2
Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Eflin W,6-1 7 4 3 3 0 8
Thompson 1 2 1 1 0 1
Kelly 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Adam S,6-9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Lauer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Lane.

T_2:39. A_19,954 (25,025).

