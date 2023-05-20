Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Friday's Match
Queens Park FC 0, Partick Thistle 4, Partick Thistle advances on 8-3 aggregate
Saturday's Matches
Rangers 3, Celtic 0
Aberdeen 0, Hibernian FC 0
St Mirren FC 2, Hearts 2
Dundee United 1, Ross County 3
Kilmarnock 2, Livingston FC 0
St. Johnstone 0, Motherwell 2
Friday's Match
Partick Thistle 3, Ayr United FC 0
Saturday's Matches
Hearts 2, Aberdeen 1
Celtic vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Hibernian FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.
Rangers vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.
Dundee United vs. Kilmarnock, 2:45 p.m.
Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.
Ross County vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Ayr United FC vs. Partick Thistle, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Celtic vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m.
Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 7:30 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Kilmarnock vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.