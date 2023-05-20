Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3

20 May, 2023
|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|35
|12
|13
|11
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mastrobuoni ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Harrison ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tauchman cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Ríos 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guthrie rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mervis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Clemens 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sosa ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Morel cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Chicago
|000
|002
|010
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|602
|020
|11x
|—
|12
E_Wisdom (6). DP_Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Morel (3), Harper (5), Sosa (6). 3B_Stubbs (1). HR_Swanson (4), Morel (7), Schwarber (11), Clemens (4). SF_Stott (2), Harrison (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Taillon L,0-3
|2
|1-3
|6
|8
|6
|3
|1
|Rucker
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Estrada
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Fulmer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Burdi
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,4-3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Brogdon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Burdi.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:47. A_42,508 (42,901).