Agencias

Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3

20 May, 2023
Chicago Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 35 12 13 11
Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 Stott 2b 4 1 2 2
Mastrobuoni ss 1 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0
Swanson ss 3 1 1 2 Harrison ph-lf 0 0 0 1
Tauchman cf 1 0 1 0 Harper dh 3 1 2 1
Happ lf 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0
Madrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 Stubbs ph-c 1 1 1 0
Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 2 2 1 4
Ríos 3b 1 0 0 0 Guthrie rf 0 0 0 0
Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 5 2 1 0
Wisdom 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0
Mervis 1b 3 0 1 0 Clemens 1b 4 2 2 2
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Sosa ss 4 2 3 1
Morel cf-rf 3 2 2 1
Chicago 000 002 010 3
Philadelphia 602 020 11x 12

E_Wisdom (6). DP_Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Morel (3), Harper (5), Sosa (6). 3B_Stubbs (1). HR_Swanson (4), Morel (7), Schwarber (11), Clemens (4). SF_Stott (2), Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Taillon L,0-3 2 1-3 6 8 6 3 1
Rucker 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2
Estrada 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Fulmer 1 2 1 1 0 0
Burdi 1 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia
Nola W,4-3 7 4 2 2 1 10
Brogdon 1 2 1 1 0 1
Marte 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Burdi.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:47. A_42,508 (42,901).

