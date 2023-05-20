Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 35 12 13 11 Hoerner 2b 3 0 0 0 Stott 2b 4 1 2 2 Mastrobuoni ss 1 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2 Harrison ph-lf 0 0 0 1 Tauchman cf 1 0 1 0 Harper dh 3 1 2 1 Happ lf 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 Stubbs ph-c 1 1 1 0 Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 2 2 1 4 Ríos 3b 1 0 0 0 Guthrie rf 0 0 0 0 Mancini dh 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 5 2 1 0 Wisdom 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 Mervis 1b 3 0 1 0 Clemens 1b 4 2 2 2 Gomes c 3 0 1 0 Sosa ss 4 2 3 1 Morel cf-rf 3 2 2 1

Chicago 000 002 010 — 3 Philadelphia 602 020 11x — 12

E_Wisdom (6). DP_Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Morel (3), Harper (5), Sosa (6). 3B_Stubbs (1). HR_Swanson (4), Morel (7), Schwarber (11), Clemens (4). SF_Stott (2), Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Taillon L,0-3 2 1-3 6 8 6 3 1 Rucker 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 Estrada 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Fulmer 1 2 1 1 0 0 Burdi 1 1 1 1 1 2

Philadelphia Nola W,4-3 7 4 2 2 1 10 Brogdon 1 2 1 1 0 1 Marte 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Burdi.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:47. A_42,508 (42,901).