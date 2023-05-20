Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

PGA Championship Par Scores

20 May, 2023
Saturday

At Oak Hill - East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Third Round

Brooks Koepka, United States 72-66-66—204 -6
Corey Conners, Canada 67-68-70—205 -5
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67-70—205 -5
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-71-70—207 -3
Justin Rose, England 69-70-69—208 -2
Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-68-73—208 -2
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 71-69-69—209 -1
Michael Block, United States 70-70-70—210 E
Justin Suh, United States 69-68-73—210 E
Eric Cole, United States 67-74-70—211 +1
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-71-68—211 +1
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 72-70-69—211 +1
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-67-71—211 +1
Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-67-71—211 +1
Victor Perez, France 70-72-69—211 +1
Cameron Davis, Australia 71-70-71—212 +2
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 68-73-71—212 +2
Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-71-71—212 +2
Patrick Reed, United States 72-71-69—212 +2
Patrick Cantlay, United States 74-67-72—213 +3
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-71-70—213 +3
Keith Mitchell, United States 69-71-73—213 +3
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 70-69-74—213 +3
Sepp Straka, Austria 69-71-73—213 +3
Adam Svensson, Canada 70-70-73—213 +3
Sahith Theegala, United States 71-71-71—213 +3
Keegan Bradley, United States 68-72-74—214 +4
Hayden Buckley, United States 69-74-71—214 +4
Tyrrell Hatton, England 77-68-69—214 +4
Chris Kirk, United States 70-75-69—214 +4
Matthew NeSmith, United States 70-70-74—214 +4
Cameron Smith, Australia 72-72-70—214 +4
Beau Hossler, United States 71-70-74—215 +5
Dustin Johnson, United States 67-74-74—215 +5
Collin Morikawa, United States 71-70-74—215 +5
Mito Pereira, Chile 72-69-74—215 +5
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 69-76-70—215 +5
Chez Reavie, United States 76-68-71—215 +5
Xander Schauffele, United States 72-72-71—215 +5
Alex Smalley, United States 73-72-70—215 +5
Harold Varner III, United States 70-71-74—215 +5
Dean Burmester, South Africa 73-71-72—216 +6
Adam Hadwin, Canada 70-73-73—216 +6
Lucas Herbert, Australia 75-69-72—216 +6
Tom Hoge, United States 74-70-72—216 +6
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 76-67-73—216 +6
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 73-68-75—216 +6
Jon Rahm, Spain 76-68-72—216 +6
Adam Scott, Australia 68-74-74—216 +6
Jordan Spieth, United States 73-72-71—216 +6
Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-73—216 +6
Max Homa, United States 71-72-74—217 +7
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 75-69-73—217 +7
Denny McCarthy, United States 75-70-72—217 +7
J.T. Poston, United States 72-70-75—217 +7
Patrick Rodgers, United States 70-75-72—217 +7
Callum Tarren, England 71-67-79—217 +7
Thomas Detry, Belgium 74-71-73—218 +8
Tony Finau, United States 72-73-73—218 +8
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-71-75—218 +8
Sihwan Kim, United States 75-68-75—218 +8
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 69-75-74—218 +8
Adrian Meronk, Poland 75-69-74—218 +8
Yannik Paul, Germany 76-69-73—218 +8
Matt Wallace, England 73-70-75—218 +8
Zach Johnson, United States 74-71-74—219 +9
Lee Hodges, United States 75-70-75—220 +10
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 75-70-75—220 +10
Phil Mickelson, United States 73-72-75—220 +10
Justin Thomas, United States 72-73-75—220 +10
Joel Dahmen, United States 74-69-78—221 +11
Taylor Montgomery, United States 75-70-76—221 +11
Taylor Moore, United States 74-69-78—221 +11
Kazuki Higa, Japan 72-73-77—222 +12
Ben Taylor, England 72-72-78—222 +12
Mark Hubbard, United States 71-74-79—224 +14

