N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

20 May, 2023
|New York
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bader ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|McLain ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Judge rf-cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Fairchild ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Steer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 3b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ramos dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|100
|002
|003
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
E_Gibaut (1). DP_New York 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_New York 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Higashioka (3), McLain (2), Fraley (6). HR_Judge (13), Rizzo (10). SB_Fraley (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Schmidt W,2-4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Cordero H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abreu H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|Lively L,1-2
|5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Gibaut
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bracho
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Busenitz
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Schmidt pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:42. A_35,177 (43,891).