N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

New York Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 30 2 6 2 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 India 2b 3 1 1 0 Bader ph-cf 2 0 1 1 McLain ss 4 1 2 0 Judge rf-cf 4 2 1 1 Fraley lf 3 0 1 2 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 2 Fairchild ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 Steer 1b 3 0 1 0 Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 Volpe ss 4 0 1 0 Senzel 3b 4 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b-rf 3 1 1 0 Ramos dh 2 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 1 1 2 Myers rf 3 0 1 0 Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 Barrero cf 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu ph-3b 1 0 0 0

New York 100 002 003 — 6 Cincinnati 000 002 000 — 2

E_Gibaut (1). DP_New York 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_New York 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Higashioka (3), McLain (2), Fraley (6). HR_Judge (13), Rizzo (10). SB_Fraley (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Schmidt W,2-4 5 5 2 2 2 6 Cordero H,2 1 1 0 0 1 2 Abreu H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Peralta H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 0

Cincinnati Lively L,1-2 5 2-3 2 2 2 1 8 Gibaut 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Young 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bracho 2-3 1 3 3 3 0 Busenitz 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Schmidt pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:42. A_35,177 (43,891).