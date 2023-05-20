Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

20 May, 2023
New York Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 30 2 6 2
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 India 2b 3 1 1 0
Bader ph-cf 2 0 1 1 McLain ss 4 1 2 0
Judge rf-cf 4 2 1 1 Fraley lf 3 0 1 2
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 2 Fairchild ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 Steer 1b 3 0 1 0
Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 Stephenson c 4 0 0 0
Volpe ss 4 0 1 0 Senzel 3b 4 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b-rf 3 1 1 0 Ramos dh 2 0 0 0
Higashioka c 4 1 1 2 Myers rf 3 0 1 0
Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 Barrero cf 3 0 0 0
LeMahieu ph-3b 1 0 0 0
New York 100 002 003 6
Cincinnati 000 002 000 2

E_Gibaut (1). DP_New York 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_New York 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Higashioka (3), McLain (2), Fraley (6). HR_Judge (13), Rizzo (10). SB_Fraley (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Schmidt W,2-4 5 5 2 2 2 6
Cordero H,2 1 1 0 0 1 2
Abreu H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Peralta H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cincinnati
Lively L,1-2 5 2-3 2 2 2 1 8
Gibaut 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Young 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bracho 2-3 1 3 3 3 0
Busenitz 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Schmidt pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:42. A_35,177 (43,891).

