Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Friday's Major League Linescores

20 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 003 001 002 6 7 0
Toronto 010 000 010 2 8 1

Gibson, Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Kikuchi, Richards (5), Mayza (7), Bass (8), E.Swanson (9), Hatch (9) and Jansen. W_Gibson 5-3. L_Kikuchi 5-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (10), Santander (8), Frazier (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee 000 000 000 0 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 01x 1 5 0

Houser, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8) and W.Contreras; McClanahan, Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Mejía. W_Adam 1-1. L_Strzelecki 2-3. Sv_Fairbanks (4).

___

New York 100 002 003 6 7 0
Cincinnati 000 002 000 2 6 1

Schmidt, Cordero (6), Abreu (7), W.Peralta (8), N.Ramirez (9) and Higashioka; Lively, Gibaut (6), Young (8), Bracho (9), Busenitz (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Schmidt 2-4. L_Lively 1-2. HRs_New York, Judge (13), Rizzo (10).

___

Detroit 303 011 000 8 9 0
Washington 000 003 300 6 7 2

Boyd, Englert (6), Shreve (7), Foley (8), Lange (8) and Haase; J.Irvin, Harris (3), Ward (6), Machado (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Boyd 3-3. L_J.Irvin 1-2. Sv_Lange (8). HRs_Detroit, McKinstry (3), Baddoo (1), Vierling (3), R.Greene (4). Washington, Thomas (6), K.Ruiz (4).

___

Seattle 000 000 200 2 8 0
Atlanta 100 000 23x 6 11 0

B.Miller, Gott (7), Topa (7), Saucedo (8) and Raleigh; Elder, McHugh (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy. W_McHugh 2-0. L_B.Miller 2-1. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (12).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 001 000 200 3 4 1
Pittsburgh 010 730 02x 13 17 1

Gallen, Misiewicz (4), Frías (6), Herrera (8) and Moreno; Oviedo, Underwood Jr. (7), Y.Ramirez (7), Holderman (9) and Hedges. W_Oviedo 3-3. L_Gallen 6-2. HRs_Arizona, Perdomo (4). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (6).

___

Chicago 040 040 002 10 12 2
Philadelphia 100 000 000 1 3 1

Stroman, Merryweather (7), Burdi (9) and Gomes; R.Suárez, Hoffman (3), Uelmen (5), Vasquez (6), Kimbrel (8), Bellatti (9), Clemens (9) and Realmuto. W_Stroman 3-4. L_R.Suárez 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Morel (6).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

En vivo: Boca Juniors empata 0-0 con Argentinos en su visita a La Paternal

En vivo: Boca Juniors empata 0-0 con Argentinos en su visita a La Paternal

Hace 15 min

Estudiantes venció a Banfield y quedó tercero en la tabla de la Liga Profesional

Sergio Rodríguez: “Estábamos muy limitados en la plantilla y todo el mundo dio un paso adelante”

Las perlitas de la Selección Sub 20 en Santiago del Estero: el gesto con los hinchas y el intruso más molesto en la práctica

El Pulga Rodríguez habló tras el grave accidente que protagonizó: “Mucho no me acuerdo, pero no salí despedido de la camioneta”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió el actor austríaco Helmut Berger, un ícono del cine europeo de los 60 y 70

Murió el actor austríaco Helmut Berger, un ícono del cine europeo de los 60 y 70

Hace 5 horas

“La sudestada”, una película que mezcla cine negro, comedia absurda y documental

“John Wick 4” marcó un récord en la saga con una taquilla mundial de mil millones de dólares

Jackie Chan podría volver a unirse al universo de “Karate Kid”

“Besos, Kitty”: los detalles del spin-off juvenil de una famosa saga

TENDENCIAS

Así funciona el nuevo robot de Snapchat creado con inteligencia artificial

Así funciona el nuevo robot de Snapchat creado con inteligencia artificial

Hace 1 hora

Bitcoin Pizza Day, la celebración mundial de los amantes a la criptomoneda: actividades y horarios

Alerta contaminación: las algas del Ártico contienen 10 veces más microplásticos que el agua de mar circundante

Qué es la autofagia y por qué la puede provocar el ayuno intermitente

Spotify le dice no a la inteligencia artificial: borró miles de canciones creadas por robots