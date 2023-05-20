Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|003
|001
|002
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Toronto
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|8
|1
Gibson, Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Kikuchi, Richards (5), Mayza (7), Bass (8), E.Swanson (9), Hatch (9) and Jansen. W_Gibson 5-3. L_Kikuchi 5-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (10), Santander (8), Frazier (5).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|01x
|—
|1
|5
|0
Houser, Payamps (7), Strzelecki (8) and W.Contreras; McClanahan, Adam (8), Fairbanks (9) and Mejía. W_Adam 1-1. L_Strzelecki 2-3. Sv_Fairbanks (4).
___
|New York
|100
|002
|003
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
Schmidt, Cordero (6), Abreu (7), W.Peralta (8), N.Ramirez (9) and Higashioka; Lively, Gibaut (6), Young (8), Bracho (9), Busenitz (9) and T.Stephenson. W_Schmidt 2-4. L_Lively 1-2. HRs_New York, Judge (13), Rizzo (10).
___
|Detroit
|303
|011
|000
|—
|8
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|003
|300
|—
|6
|7
|2
Boyd, Englert (6), Shreve (7), Foley (8), Lange (8) and Haase; J.Irvin, Harris (3), Ward (6), Machado (8) and K.Ruiz. W_Boyd 3-3. L_J.Irvin 1-2. Sv_Lange (8). HRs_Detroit, McKinstry (3), Baddoo (1), Vierling (3), R.Greene (4). Washington, Thomas (6), K.Ruiz (4).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|23x
|—
|6
|11
|0
B.Miller, Gott (7), Topa (7), Saucedo (8) and Raleigh; Elder, McHugh (7), N.Anderson (8), Iglesias (9) and S.Murphy. W_McHugh 2-0. L_B.Miller 2-1. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (12).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|001
|000
|200
|—
|3
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|730
|02x
|—
|13
|17
|1
Gallen, Misiewicz (4), Frías (6), Herrera (8) and Moreno; Oviedo, Underwood Jr. (7), Y.Ramirez (7), Holderman (9) and Hedges. W_Oviedo 3-3. L_Gallen 6-2. HRs_Arizona, Perdomo (4). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (6).
___
|Chicago
|040
|040
|002
|—
|10
|12
|2
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Stroman, Merryweather (7), Burdi (9) and Gomes; R.Suárez, Hoffman (3), Uelmen (5), Vasquez (6), Kimbrel (8), Bellatti (9), Clemens (9) and Realmuto. W_Stroman 3-4. L_R.Suárez 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Morel (6).