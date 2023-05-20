English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|35
|27
|4
|4
|92
|31
|85
|Arsenal
|36
|25
|6
|5
|83
|42
|81
|Newcastle
|36
|19
|12
|5
|67
|32
|69
|Man United
|35
|20
|6
|9
|51
|41
|66
|Liverpool
|36
|19
|8
|9
|70
|42
|65
|Brighton
|35
|17
|7
|11
|67
|49
|58
|Tottenham
|37
|17
|6
|14
|66
|62
|57
|Aston Villa
|36
|17
|6
|13
|48
|44
|57
|Brentford
|37
|14
|14
|9
|57
|46
|56
|Fulham
|36
|15
|6
|15
|52
|49
|51
|Chelsea
|35
|11
|10
|14
|36
|41
|43
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|10
|15
|37
|46
|43
|Wolverhampton
|36
|11
|7
|18
|30
|52
|40
|Bournemouth
|36
|11
|6
|19
|37
|69
|39
|West Ham
|36
|10
|7
|19
|38
|52
|37
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|8
|10
|18
|36
|67
|34
|Everton
|36
|7
|11
|18
|32
|56
|32
|Leeds
|36
|7
|10
|19
|46
|71
|31
|Leicester
|36
|8
|6
|22
|49
|67
|30
|Southampton
|36
|6
|6
|24
|31
|66
|24
___
Saturday, May 13
Leeds 2, Newcastle 2
Aston Villa 2, Tottenham 1
Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 2, Wolverhampton 0
Southampton 0, Fulham 2
Sunday, May 14
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Everton 0, Man City 3
Arsenal 0, Brighton 3
Monday, May 15
Leicester 0, Liverpool 3
Thursday, May 18
Newcastle 4, Brighton 1
Saturday, May 20
Tottenham 1, Brentford 3
Bournemouth vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
West Ham vs. Leeds, 8:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 22
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
Brighton vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Man United vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 11:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Fulham, 11:30 a.m.
Southampton vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|46
|29
|14
|3
|87
|35
|101
|Sheffield United
|46
|28
|7
|11
|73
|39
|91
|Luton Town
|46
|21
|17
|8
|57
|39
|80
|Middlesbrough
|46
|22
|9
|15
|84
|56
|75
|Coventry
|46
|18
|16
|12
|58
|46
|70
|Sunderland
|46
|18
|15
|13
|68
|55
|69
|Blackburn
|46
|20
|9
|17
|52
|54
|69
|Millwall
|46
|19
|11
|16
|57
|50
|68
|West Brom
|46
|18
|12
|16
|59
|53
|66
|Swansea
|46
|18
|12
|16
|68
|64
|66
|Watford
|46
|16
|15
|15
|56
|53
|63
|Preston
|46
|17
|12
|17
|45
|59
|63
|Norwich
|46
|17
|11
|18
|57
|54
|62
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|14
|17
|55
|56
|59
|Hull
|46
|14
|16
|16
|51
|61
|58
|Stoke
|46
|14
|11
|21
|55
|54
|53
|Birmingham
|46
|14
|11
|21
|47
|58
|53
|Huddersfield
|46
|14
|11
|21
|47
|62
|53
|Rotherham
|46
|11
|17
|18
|49
|60
|50
|QPR
|46
|13
|11
|22
|44
|71
|50
|Cardiff
|46
|13
|10
|23
|41
|58
|49
|Reading
|46
|13
|11
|22
|46
|68
|44
|Blackpool
|46
|11
|11
|24
|48
|72
|44
|Wigan
|46
|10
|15
|21
|38
|65
|42
___
Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2, Luton Town 1
Sunday, May 14
Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0
Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2, Sunderland 0, Luton Town advances on 3-2 aggregate
Wednesday, May 17
Middlesbrough 0, Coventry 1, Coventry advances on 1-0 aggregate
Saturday, May 27
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 11:45 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|46
|31
|8
|7
|82
|47
|101
|Ipswich
|46
|28
|14
|4
|101
|35
|98
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|28
|12
|6
|81
|37
|96
|Barnsley
|46
|26
|8
|12
|80
|47
|86
|Bolton
|46
|23
|12
|11
|62
|36
|81
|Peterborough
|46
|24
|5
|17
|75
|54
|77
|Derby
|46
|21
|13
|12
|67
|46
|76
|Portsmouth
|46
|17
|19
|10
|61
|50
|70
|Wycombe
|46
|20
|9
|17
|59
|51
|69
|Charlton
|46
|16
|14
|16
|70
|66
|62
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|20
|12
|47
|47
|62
|Shrewsbury
|46
|17
|8
|21
|52
|61
|59
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|14
|16
|16
|53
|51
|58
|Exeter
|46
|15
|11
|20
|64
|68
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|15
|11
|20
|57
|79
|56
|Cheltenham
|46
|14
|12
|20
|45
|61
|54
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|14
|11
|21
|58
|73
|53
|Port Vale
|46
|13
|10
|23
|48
|71
|49
|Oxford United
|46
|11
|14
|21
|49
|56
|47
|Cambridge United
|46
|13
|7
|26
|41
|68
|46
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|11
|12
|23
|44
|66
|45
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|14
|22
|47
|78
|44
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|11
|11
|24
|40
|77
|44
|Forest Green
|46
|6
|9
|31
|31
|89
|27
___
Friday, May 12
Peterborough 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Saturday, May 13
Bolton 1, Barnsley 1
Thursday, May 18
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Peterborough 1, 5-5 aggregate, Sheffield Wednesday advances 5-3 on penalty kicks
Friday, May 19
Barnsley 1, Bolton 0, Barnsley advances on 2-1 aggregate
Monday, May 29
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|46
|26
|13
|7
|61
|34
|91
|Stevenage
|46
|24
|13
|9
|61
|39
|85
|Northampton
|46
|23
|14
|9
|62
|42
|83
|Stockport County
|46
|22
|13
|11
|65
|37
|79
|Carlisle
|46
|20
|16
|10
|66
|43
|76
|Bradford
|46
|20
|16
|10
|61
|43
|76
|Salford
|46
|22
|9
|15
|72
|54
|75
|Mansfield Town
|46
|21
|12
|13
|72
|55
|75
|Barrow
|46
|18
|8
|20
|47
|53
|62
|Swindon
|46
|16
|13
|17
|61
|55
|61
|Grimsby Town
|46
|16
|13
|17
|49
|56
|61
|Tranmere
|46
|15
|13
|18
|45
|48
|58
|Crewe
|46
|14
|16
|16
|48
|60
|58
|Sutton United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|46
|58
|58
|Newport County
|46
|14
|15
|17
|53
|56
|57
|Walsall
|46
|12
|19
|15
|46
|49
|55
|Gillingham
|46
|14
|13
|19
|36
|49
|55
|Doncaster
|46
|16
|7
|23
|46
|65
|55
|Harrogate Town
|46
|12
|16
|18
|59
|68
|52
|Colchester
|46
|12
|13
|21
|44
|51
|49
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|11
|15
|20
|48
|60
|48
|Crawley Town
|46
|11
|13
|22
|48
|71
|46
|Hartlepool
|46
|9
|16
|21
|52
|78
|43
|Rochdale
|46
|9
|11
|26
|46
|70
|38
___
Saturday, May 13
Salford 1, Stockport County 0
Sunday, May 14
Bradford 1, Carlisle 0
Saturday, May 20
Stockport County vs. Salford, 7:30 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.