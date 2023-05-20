Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

English Standings

20 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 35 27 4 4 92 31 85
Arsenal 36 25 6 5 83 42 81
Newcastle 36 19 12 5 67 32 69
Man United 35 20 6 9 51 41 66
Liverpool 36 19 8 9 70 42 65
Brighton 35 17 7 11 67 49 58
Tottenham 37 17 6 14 66 62 57
Aston Villa 36 17 6 13 48 44 57
Brentford 37 14 14 9 57 46 56
Fulham 36 15 6 15 52 49 51
Chelsea 35 11 10 14 36 41 43
Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 37 46 43
Wolverhampton 36 11 7 18 30 52 40
Bournemouth 36 11 6 19 37 69 39
West Ham 36 10 7 19 38 52 37
Nottingham Forest 36 8 10 18 36 67 34
Everton 36 7 11 18 32 56 32
Leeds 36 7 10 19 46 71 31
Leicester 36 8 6 22 49 67 30
Southampton 36 6 6 24 31 66 24

___

Saturday, May 13

Leeds 2, Newcastle 2

Aston Villa 2, Tottenham 1

Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 2

Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United 2, Wolverhampton 0

Southampton 0, Fulham 2

Sunday, May 14

Brentford 2, West Ham 0

Everton 0, Man City 3

Arsenal 0, Brighton 3

Monday, May 15

Leicester 0, Liverpool 3

Thursday, May 18

Newcastle 4, Brighton 1

Saturday, May 20

Tottenham 1, Brentford 3

Bournemouth vs. Man United, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

West Ham vs. Leeds, 8:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 22

Newcastle vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Brighton vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Man United vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 11:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m.

Leeds vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

Man United vs. Fulham, 11:30 a.m.

Southampton vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 46 29 14 3 87 35 101
Sheffield United 46 28 7 11 73 39 91
Luton Town 46 21 17 8 57 39 80
Middlesbrough 46 22 9 15 84 56 75
Coventry 46 18 16 12 58 46 70
Sunderland 46 18 15 13 68 55 69
Blackburn 46 20 9 17 52 54 69
Millwall 46 19 11 16 57 50 68
West Brom 46 18 12 16 59 53 66
Swansea 46 18 12 16 68 64 66
Watford 46 16 15 15 56 53 63
Preston 46 17 12 17 45 59 63
Norwich 46 17 11 18 57 54 62
Bristol City 46 15 14 17 55 56 59
Hull 46 14 16 16 51 61 58
Stoke 46 14 11 21 55 54 53
Birmingham 46 14 11 21 47 58 53
Huddersfield 46 14 11 21 47 62 53
Rotherham 46 11 17 18 49 60 50
QPR 46 13 11 22 44 71 50
Cardiff 46 13 10 23 41 58 49
Reading 46 13 11 22 46 68 44
Blackpool 46 11 11 24 48 72 44
Wigan 46 10 15 21 38 65 42

___

Saturday, May 13

Sunderland 2, Luton Town 1

Sunday, May 14

Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0

Tuesday, May 16

Luton Town 2, Sunderland 0, Luton Town advances on 3-2 aggregate

Wednesday, May 17

Middlesbrough 0, Coventry 1, Coventry advances on 1-0 aggregate

Saturday, May 27

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 11:45 a.m.

England League One

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 46 31 8 7 82 47 101
Ipswich 46 28 14 4 101 35 98
Sheffield Wednesday 46 28 12 6 81 37 96
Barnsley 46 26 8 12 80 47 86
Bolton 46 23 12 11 62 36 81
Peterborough 46 24 5 17 75 54 77
Derby 46 21 13 12 67 46 76
Portsmouth 46 17 19 10 61 50 70
Wycombe 46 20 9 17 59 51 69
Charlton 46 16 14 16 70 66 62
Lincoln 46 14 20 12 47 47 62
Shrewsbury 46 17 8 21 52 61 59
Fleetwood Town 46 14 16 16 53 51 58
Exeter 46 15 11 20 64 68 56
Burton Albion 46 15 11 20 57 79 56
Cheltenham 46 14 12 20 45 61 54
Bristol Rovers 46 14 11 21 58 73 53
Port Vale 46 13 10 23 48 71 49
Oxford United 46 11 14 21 49 56 47
Cambridge United 46 13 7 26 41 68 46
Milton Keynes Dons 46 11 12 23 44 66 45
Morecambe 46 10 14 22 47 78 44
Accrington Stanley 46 11 11 24 40 77 44
Forest Green 46 6 9 31 31 89 27

___

Friday, May 12

Peterborough 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday, May 13

Bolton 1, Barnsley 1

Thursday, May 18

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Peterborough 1, 5-5 aggregate, Sheffield Wednesday advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

Friday, May 19

Barnsley 1, Bolton 0, Barnsley advances on 2-1 aggregate

Monday, May 29

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 46 26 13 7 61 34 91
Stevenage 46 24 13 9 61 39 85
Northampton 46 23 14 9 62 42 83
Stockport County 46 22 13 11 65 37 79
Carlisle 46 20 16 10 66 43 76
Bradford 46 20 16 10 61 43 76
Salford 46 22 9 15 72 54 75
Mansfield Town 46 21 12 13 72 55 75
Barrow 46 18 8 20 47 53 62
Swindon 46 16 13 17 61 55 61
Grimsby Town 46 16 13 17 49 56 61
Tranmere 46 15 13 18 45 48 58
Crewe 46 14 16 16 48 60 58
Sutton United 46 15 13 18 46 58 58
Newport County 46 14 15 17 53 56 57
Walsall 46 12 19 15 46 49 55
Gillingham 46 14 13 19 36 49 55
Doncaster 46 16 7 23 46 65 55
Harrogate Town 46 12 16 18 59 68 52
Colchester 46 12 13 21 44 51 49
AFC Wimbledon 46 11 15 20 48 60 48
Crawley Town 46 11 13 22 48 71 46
Hartlepool 46 9 16 21 52 78 43
Rochdale 46 9 11 26 46 70 38

___

Saturday, May 13

Salford 1, Stockport County 0

Sunday, May 14

Bradford 1, Carlisle 0

Saturday, May 20

Stockport County vs. Salford, 7:30 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Argentina debutará en el Mundial Sub 20 ante Uzbekistán en Santiago del Estero: formaciones, hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Argentina debutará en el Mundial Sub 20 ante Uzbekistán en Santiago del Estero: formaciones, hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Hace 29 min

El impactante salario que le ofrece el Liverpool a Alexis Mac Allister para dejar el Brighton & Hove Albion

Real Madrid busca renovar su plantel y tiene en su radar a un jugador de la selección argentina

“La Almironeta”: los mejores memes de la agónica victoria de Boca Juniors ante Argentinos Juniors

Arranca el Mundial Sub 20 en Argentina: la agenda con todos los partidos de la primera jornada del torneo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hallaron muerto al fotógrafo Ari Boulogne, que afirmaba ser hijo de Alain Delon

Hallaron muerto al fotógrafo Ari Boulogne, que afirmaba ser hijo de Alain Delon

Hace 18 min

“El silencio”: así es la nueva serie con una estrella de “Élite” que llegó a Netflix

Una pareja de espías en una espectacular serie llena de acción y romance

La trágica vida de Anna Nichole Smith, entre la cirugía que la catapultó a Playboy y la mentira que mantuvo hasta su muerte

Cannes 2023: Scorsese, Almodóvar y la nueva de Indiana Jones copan los primeros días del festival

TENDENCIAS

Inteligencia artificial hace reveladoras predicciones sobre el fin del mundo en 2023

Inteligencia artificial hace reveladoras predicciones sobre el fin del mundo en 2023

Hace 27 min

Día Mundial del Whisky: por qué es un clásico en las barras y cuáles son las mejores formas de disfrutarlo

Por qué el 40% de las especies de abejas del mundo corren el riesgo de extinguirse

Los entrenamientos no son carreras: cómo buscar el equilibrio justo para rendir más

Ensayos clínicos, innovación y medicina de precisión: un cambio del paradigma en la salud del futuro