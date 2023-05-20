English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Saturday's Matches
Leeds 2, Newcastle 2
Aston Villa 2, Tottenham 1
Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United 2, Wolverhampton 0
Southampton 0, Fulham 2
Sunday's Matches
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Everton 0, Man City 3
Arsenal 0, Brighton 3
Monday's Match
Leicester 0, Liverpool 3
Thursday's Match
Newcastle 4, Brighton 1
Saturday's Matches
Tottenham 1, Brentford 3
Bournemouth vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
West Ham vs. Leeds, 8:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m.
Monday's Match
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Brighton vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Man United vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 11:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Fulham, 11:30 a.m.
Southampton vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
England Championship
Saturday's Match
Sunderland 2, Luton Town 1
Sunday's Match
Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0
Tuesday's Match
Luton Town 2, Sunderland 0, Luton Town advances on 3-2 aggregate
Wednesday's Match
Middlesbrough 0, Coventry 1, Coventry advances on 1-0 aggregate
Saturday's Match
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 11:45 a.m.
England League One
Friday's Match
Peterborough 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Saturday's Match
Bolton 1, Barnsley 1
Thursday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Peterborough 1, 5-5 aggregate, Sheffield Wednesday advances 5-3 on penalty kicks
Friday's Match
Barnsley 1, Bolton 0, Barnsley advances on 2-1 aggregate
Monday's Match
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Saturday's Match
Salford 1, Stockport County 0
Sunday's Match
Bradford 1, Carlisle 0
Saturday's Matches
Stockport County vs. Salford, 7:30 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
England National League
Saturday's Match
Chesterfield 2, Notts County 2, Notts County advances 4-3 on penalty kicks