English Results

20 May, 2023
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Saturday's Matches

Leeds 2, Newcastle 2

Aston Villa 2, Tottenham 1

Chelsea 2, Nottingham Forest 2

Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United 2, Wolverhampton 0

Southampton 0, Fulham 2

Sunday's Matches

Brentford 2, West Ham 0

Everton 0, Man City 3

Arsenal 0, Brighton 3

Monday's Match

Leicester 0, Liverpool 3

Thursday's Match

Newcastle 4, Brighton 1

Saturday's Matches

Tottenham 1, Brentford 3

Bournemouth vs. Man United, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

West Ham vs. Leeds, 8:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Chelsea, 11 a.m.

Monday's Match

Newcastle vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Match

Brighton vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Man United vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 11:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.

Brentford vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth, 11:30 a.m.

Leeds vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.

Man United vs. Fulham, 11:30 a.m.

Southampton vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Match

Sunderland 2, Luton Town 1

Sunday's Match

Coventry 0, Middlesbrough 0

Tuesday's Match

Luton Town 2, Sunderland 0, Luton Town advances on 3-2 aggregate

Wednesday's Match

Middlesbrough 0, Coventry 1, Coventry advances on 1-0 aggregate

Saturday's Match

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 11:45 a.m.

England League One

Friday's Match

Peterborough 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday's Match

Bolton 1, Barnsley 1

Thursday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Peterborough 1, 5-5 aggregate, Sheffield Wednesday advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

Friday's Match

Barnsley 1, Bolton 0, Barnsley advances on 2-1 aggregate

Monday's Match

Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Match

Salford 1, Stockport County 0

Sunday's Match

Bradford 1, Carlisle 0

Saturday's Matches

Stockport County vs. Salford, 7:30 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Match

Chesterfield 2, Notts County 2, Notts County advances 4-3 on penalty kicks

