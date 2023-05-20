Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

20 May, 2023
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 28 5 6 5
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0
Pasquantino 1b 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 2 1 0
Perez dh 4 1 3 1 Robert Jr. cf 3 2 1 0
Melendez rf 4 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 2
Garcia 3b 4 0 0 0 Vaughn 1b 4 0 0 0
Pratto lf 3 0 2 0 Burger dh 3 0 2 3
Fermin c 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0
Massey 2b 3 0 0 0 Haseley rf 3 0 0 0
Eaton cf 2 0 0 0 Zavala c 2 0 1 0
Olivares ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 100 000 000 1
Chicago 200 003 00x 5

E_Fermin (3). DP_Kansas City 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 3. 2B_Pratto (6), Perez (11), Robert Jr. (13), Burger (6). HR_Perez (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lyles L,0-8 5 4 5 4 3 5
Cuas 1 1 0 0 0 2
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 0
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Giolito W,3-3 6 6 1 1 1 4
Crochet 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
López H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 2

Lyles pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:21. A_23,984 (40,241).

