Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

20 May, 2023
|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pratto lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Burger dh
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Fermin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Olivares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|200
|003
|00x
|—
|5
E_Fermin (3). DP_Kansas City 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Chicago 3. 2B_Pratto (6), Perez (11), Robert Jr. (13), Burger (6). HR_Perez (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lyles L,0-8
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|Cuas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Giolito W,3-3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Crochet
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|López H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Lyles pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:21. A_23,984 (40,241).