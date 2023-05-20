Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 28 2 5 2 Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Pasquantino 1b 3 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 Perez c 3 0 0 0 Robert Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Melendez rf 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 Olivares dh 3 0 0 0 Vaughn 1b 2 1 1 0 Pratto lf 3 0 0 0 Sheets rf 2 0 1 1 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 Marisnick rf 0 0 0 0 Massey 2b 3 0 1 0 Burger dh 3 0 1 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 González 2b 2 0 0 1 Zavala c 3 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 Chicago 020 000 00x — 2

E_Witt Jr. (3). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 0, Chicago 5. SB_Robert Jr. (2). SF_González (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Greinke L,1-5 5 2-3 5 2 2 0 4 Kowar 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 3

Chicago Kopech W,2-4 8 1 0 0 0 10 Graveman S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:06. A_20,329 (40,241).