Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|5
|2
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olivares dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pratto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Burger dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|González 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Witt Jr. (3). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 0, Chicago 5. SB_Robert Jr. (2). SF_González (1).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:06. A_20,329 (40,241).