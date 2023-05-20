Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Expanded Glance

20 May, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 33 13 .717 _ _ 4-6 W-1 20-3 13-10
Baltimore 29 16 .644 +4 7-3 W-1 15-8 14-8
New York 27 20 .574 +1 7-3 W-2 16-10 11-10
Toronto 25 20 .556 _ 4-6 L-2 13-7 12-13
Boston 24 20 .545 8 ½ 4-6 W-2 15-11 9-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 24 20 .545 _ _ 5-5 L-1 14-8 10-12
Detroit 20 22 .476 3 5-5 W-1 10-10 10-12
Cleveland 20 23 .465 4 5-5 W-1 9-12 11-11
Chicago 16 29 .356 9 4-6 L-1 9-13 7-16
Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½ 11 5-5 W-2 6-17 8-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 26 17 .605 _ _ 6-4 L-1 13-8 13-9
Houston 24 19 .558 2 _ 7-3 W-4 11-11 13-8
Los Angeles 23 22 .511 4 2 4-6 W-1 10-9 13-13
Seattle 21 23 .477 4-6 L-3 10-12 11-11
Oakland 10 35 .222 17 15 2-8 L-1 5-20 5-15

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 28 16 .636 _ _ 5-5 W-2 11-9 17-7
Miami 23 21 .523 5 _ 7-3 W-4 14-11 9-10
New York 22 23 .489 5-5 W-2 9-9 13-14
Philadelphia 20 24 .455 8 3 5-5 L-5 11-8 9-16
Washington 18 27 .400 10½ 3-7 L-4 8-15 10-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 24 20 .545 _ _ 5-5 L-2 13-8 11-12
Pittsburgh 24 20 .545 _ +1 4-6 W-2 11-9 13-11
Chicago 20 24 .455 4 3 3-7 W-1 11-11 9-13
Cincinnati 19 25 .432 5 4 5-5 L-2 12-10 7-15
St. Louis 19 26 .422 8-2 W-2 9-14 10-12

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 28 17 .622 _ _ 7-3 L-1 17-7 11-10
Arizona 25 20 .556 3 +1½ 5-5 L-1 14-10 11-10
San Francisco 20 23 .465 7 5-5 W-3 13-10 7-13
San Diego 20 24 .455 3 2-8 L-2 11-13 9-11
Colorado 19 25 .432 4 6-4 W-1 10-12 9-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

