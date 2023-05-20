Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3

20 May, 2023
|Arizona
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Rojas 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rivera ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|R.Castro ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bae 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Palacios rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Delay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|100
|001
|200
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
LOB_Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Suwinski (7). 3B_Hayes (3). HR_Marte (6), Smith (3). SB_Marte (4), Rojas (5), Carroll (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Pfaadt
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|K.Nelson W,4-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adams H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Castro S,4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pittsburgh
|Keller
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Stephenson L,0-2 BS,0-1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moreta
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bednar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
K.Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Keller (Rojas).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:35. A_22,876 (38,753).