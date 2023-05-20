Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 33 3 7 3 Rojas 3b 2 1 0 0 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 Rivera ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Reynolds lf 3 1 0 0 Marte 2b 4 1 2 1 Suwinski cf 4 0 1 0 Carroll lf 4 0 2 1 Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 3 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 Marcano ss 3 0 0 0 Smith rf 4 1 1 2 R.Castro ph 0 0 0 0 Fletcher cf 4 0 1 0 Bae 2b 4 0 1 0 Moreno c 4 0 1 0 Palacios rf 2 0 1 0 Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 Joe ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 1 1 0 Delay ph 1 0 0 0

Arizona 100 001 200 — 4 Pittsburgh 003 000 000 — 3

LOB_Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Suwinski (7). 3B_Hayes (3). HR_Marte (6), Smith (3). SB_Marte (4), Rojas (5), Carroll (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Pfaadt 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 3 K.Nelson W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Adams H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chafin H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 M.Castro S,4-5 1 0 0 0 1 3

Pittsburgh Keller 6 3 2 2 0 8 Stephenson L,0-2 BS,0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Hernandez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Moreta 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 1

K.Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Keller (Rojas).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:35. A_22,876 (38,753).