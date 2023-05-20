Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Argentina Liga Profesional
Friday's Matches
Huracan 0, Godoy Cruz 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Argentinos 2
Saturday's Matches
Independiente 2, Tigre 1
Banfield 1, San Lorenzo 2
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Colon 0
Newell's 2, Arsenal 0
Sunday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia 1, Estudiantes 1
CA Platense 3, Racing Club 0
Boca Juniors 2, Belgrano 0
Talleres 2, River Plate 1
Monday's Matches
Barracas Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Santa Fe 0, Sarmiento 2
Gimnasia 1, Lanus 0
Velez Sarsfield 0, Rosario Central 0
Thursday's Match
Arsenal 2, Independiente 1
Friday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 2, Gimnasia 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Santa Fe 1
Rosario Central 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
Estudiantes 1, Banfield 0
Argentinos 0, Boca Juniors 1
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m. ppd
Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 1 p.m.
Lanus vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Belgrano vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.
Colon vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. CA Platense, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Match
Atletico Tucuman vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento, 10 a.m.
CA Platense vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.
Independiente vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Matches
Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.
Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Matches
Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.