American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|33
|13
|.717
|_
|Baltimore
|29
|16
|.644
|3½
|New York
|27
|20
|.574
|6½
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|7½
|Boston
|24
|20
|.545
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Detroit
|20
|22
|.476
|3
|Cleveland
|20
|23
|.465
|3½
|Chicago
|16
|29
|.356
|8½
|Kansas City
|14
|31
|.311
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|Houston
|24
|19
|.558
|2
|Los Angeles
|23
|22
|.511
|4
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|5½
|Oakland
|10
|35
|.222
|17
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
Baltimore 6, Toronto 2
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.