Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

20 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 33 13 .717 _
Baltimore 29 16 .644
New York 27 20 .574
Toronto 25 20 .556
Boston 24 20 .545 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 20 .545 _
Detroit 20 22 .476 3
Cleveland 20 23 .465
Chicago 16 29 .356
Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 26 17 .605 _
Houston 24 19 .558 2
Los Angeles 23 22 .511 4
Seattle 21 23 .477
Oakland 10 35 .222 17

___

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

En vivo: Boca Juniors empata 0-0 con Argentinos en su visita a La Paternal

En vivo: Boca Juniors empata 0-0 con Argentinos en su visita a La Paternal

Hace 15 min

Estudiantes venció a Banfield y quedó tercero en la tabla de la Liga Profesional

Sergio Rodríguez: “Estábamos muy limitados en la plantilla y todo el mundo dio un paso adelante”

Las perlitas de la Selección Sub 20 en Santiago del Estero: el gesto con los hinchas y el intruso más molesto en la práctica

El Pulga Rodríguez habló tras el grave accidente que protagonizó: “Mucho no me acuerdo, pero no salí despedido de la camioneta”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió el actor austríaco Helmut Berger, un ícono del cine europeo de los 60 y 70

Murió el actor austríaco Helmut Berger, un ícono del cine europeo de los 60 y 70

Hace 5 horas

“La sudestada”, una película que mezcla cine negro, comedia absurda y documental

“John Wick 4” marcó un récord en la saga con una taquilla mundial de mil millones de dólares

Jackie Chan podría volver a unirse al universo de “Karate Kid”

“Besos, Kitty”: los detalles del spin-off juvenil de una famosa saga

TENDENCIAS

Así funciona el nuevo robot de Snapchat creado con inteligencia artificial

Así funciona el nuevo robot de Snapchat creado con inteligencia artificial

Hace 1 hora

Bitcoin Pizza Day, la celebración mundial de los amantes a la criptomoneda: actividades y horarios

Alerta contaminación: las algas del Ártico contienen 10 veces más microplásticos que el agua de mar circundante

Qué es la autofagia y por qué la puede provocar el ayuno intermitente

Spotify le dice no a la inteligencia artificial: borró miles de canciones creadas por robots