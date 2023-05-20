Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-SUMMIY/MELONI

Por REUTERSyMAY 20

20 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to media at G7 summit in Japan

Start: 20 May 2023 15:22 GMT

End: 20 May 2023 15:22 GMT

HIROSHIMA JAPAN - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to media at G7 summit in Japan ahead of her earlier then expected departure to lead the response to flooding which hit the north of her country this week.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: italian government handout

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ITALIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Así vivió la Selección Sub 20 la noche previa al inicio del Mundial: la visita de Rusherking y el festejo de cumpleaños de Infantino

Así vivió la Selección Sub 20 la noche previa al inicio del Mundial: la visita de Rusherking y el festejo de cumpleaños de Infantino

Hace 22 min

Argentina debutará en el Mundial Sub 20 ante Uzbekistán en Santiago del Estero: formaciones, hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

San Lorenzo buscará quedar a tiro de River Plate en su duelo con Instituto en el destacado de la jornada: hora, TV y formaciones

Marcelo Flores, la joya mexicana con su futuro incierto en el viejo continente

Erling Haaland publicó una foto que reveló cuál es el videojuego “demasiado vergonzoso” del que es fanático

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Hallaron muerto al fotógrafo Ari Boulogne, que afirmaba ser hijo de Alain Delon

Hallaron muerto al fotógrafo Ari Boulogne, que afirmaba ser hijo de Alain Delon

Hace 1 hora

“El silencio”: así es la nueva serie con una estrella de “Élite” que llegó a Netflix

Una pareja de espías en una espectacular serie llena de acción y romance

La trágica vida de Anna Nichole Smith, entre la cirugía que la catapultó a Playboy y la mentira que mantuvo hasta su muerte

Cannes 2023: Scorsese, Almodóvar y la nueva de Indiana Jones copan los primeros días del festival

TENDENCIAS

Inteligencia artificial hace reveladoras predicciones sobre el fin del mundo en 2023

Inteligencia artificial hace reveladoras predicciones sobre el fin del mundo en 2023

Hace 1 hora

Día Mundial del Whisky: por qué es un clásico en las barras y cuáles son las mejores formas de disfrutarlo

Por qué el 40% de las especies de abejas del mundo corren el riesgo de extinguirse

Los entrenamientos no son carreras: cómo buscar el equilibrio justo para rendir más

Ensayos clínicos, innovación y medicina de precisión: un cambio del paradigma en la salud del futuro