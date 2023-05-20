ADVISORY G7-SUMMIY/MELONI

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to media at G7 summit in Japan

Start: 20 May 2023 15:22 GMT

End: 20 May 2023 15:22 GMT

HIROSHIMA JAPAN - Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to media at G7 summit in Japan ahead of her earlier then expected departure to lead the response to flooding which hit the north of her country this week.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: italian government handout

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ITALIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com