ADVISORY --FLASH--G7-SUMMIT/USA-AUSTRALIA

Por REUTERSyMAY 20

20 May, 2023
Biden and Australian PM meet for bilateral talks

Start: 20 May 2023 05:26 GMT

End: 20 May 2023 05:28 GMT

HIROSHIMA - U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia meet for bilateral talks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

