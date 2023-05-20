ADVISORY --FLASH--G7-SUMMIT/FRANCE-ITALY

20 May, 2023
Macron and Meloni meet for bilateral talks
Start: 20 May 2023 05:53 GMT
End: 20 May 2023 05:55 GMT
HIROSHIMA, JAPAN- French President Emmanuel Macron holds bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com