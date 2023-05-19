WNBA Glance

19 May, 2023
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.