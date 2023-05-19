Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

WNBA Glance

19 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Connecticut 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Indiana 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Dallas 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Sergio Rodríguez: “Estábamos muy limitados en la plantilla y todo el mundo dio un paso adelante”

Sergio Rodríguez: “Estábamos muy limitados en la plantilla y todo el mundo dio un paso adelante”

Hace 27 min

Las perlitas de la Selección Sub 20 en Santiago del Estero: el gesto con los hinchas y el intruso más molesto en la práctica

Argentinos Juniors vs. Boca Juniors por la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

El Pulga Rodríguez habló tras el grave accidente que protagonizó: “Mucho no me acuerdo, pero no salí despedido de la camioneta”

El posible equipo de Mascherano para el debut de Argentina en el Mundial Sub 20: el pedido especial a sus jugadores

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió el actor austríaco Helmut Berger, un ícono del cine europeo de los 60 y 70

Murió el actor austríaco Helmut Berger, un ícono del cine europeo de los 60 y 70

Hace 1 hora

“La sudestada”, una película que mezcla cine negro, comedia absurda y documental

“John Wick 4” marcó un récord en la saga con una taquilla mundial de mil millones de dólares

Jackie Chan podría volver a unirse al universo de “Karate Kid”

“Besos, Kitty”: los detalles del spin-off juvenil de una famosa saga

TENDENCIAS

Spotify le dice no a la inteligencia artificial: borró miles de canciones creadas por robots

Spotify le dice no a la inteligencia artificial: borró miles de canciones creadas por robots

Hace 1 hora

El impactante vestido de Zaira Nara en la alfombra roja del Festival de Cannes 2023

ChatGPT llega a iPhone: cuáles son las funciones

Antidepresivos: ¿es posible desarrollar síndrome de abstinencia?

Detectaron cómo el consumo de marihuana en el embarazo afecta el peso de los bebés al nacer