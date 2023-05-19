Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 102 001 020 — 6 13 0 Baltimore 000 030 200 — 5 10 0

Ty.Anderson, Wantz (6), Devenski (7), Moore (8), Estévez (9) and Wallach, Thaiss; Wells, Baumann (6), C.Pérez (6), Baker (7), Voth (8), Coulombe (8) and McCann. W_Devenski 1-0. L_Baker 3-1. Sv_Estévez (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (10), Trout (10). Baltimore, Santander (7), Rutschman (7).

___

Cleveland 000 010 200 — 3 7 1 Chicago 000 100 000 — 1 8 1

Allen, Sandlin (6), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher; Cease, Santos (7), Bummer (8), Crochet (9) and Zavala. W_Sandlin 2-1. L_Cease 2-3. Sv_Clase (15). HRs_Cleveland, Arias (2).

___

New York 200 000 101 — 4 9 0 Toronto 100 000 100 — 2 6 0

Cortes, Weber (7), Abreu (8), Marinaccio (9) and Higashioka; Berríos, Y.García (7), Pearson (8) and Jansen. W_Cortes 4-2. L_Berríos 3-4. Sv_Marinaccio (1). HRs_New York, Judge (12), Volpe (7). Toronto, Bichette (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 100 001 000 — 2 6 0 New York 100 101 00x — 3 8 1

Bradley, Littell (6), Beeks (7), Kelley (8) and Bethancourt; Megill, B.Raley (7), Brigham (8), Robertson (9) and M.Pérez. W_Megill 5-2. L_Littell 0-1. Sv_Robertson (8). HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (10). New York, Alonso (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 000 100 020 — 3 8 1 Miami 011 100 11x — 5 9 0

Williams, M.Thompson (7), E.Ramírez (8) and Ruiz; E.Pérez, M.Barnes (6), Okert (7), Brazoban (8), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_E.Pérez 1-0. L_Williams 1-2. Sv_Floro (4). HRs_Washington, Candelario (5). Miami, De La Cruz (4).

___

Los Angeles 200 005 100 — 8 9 1 St. Louis 006 300 07x — 16 12 2

Urías, Bickford (4), Jackson (5), Almonte (8) and W.Smith; Wainwright, G.Cabrera (6), VerHagen (7), J.Hicks (8), Stratton (9) and Contreras. W_Wainwright 1-0. L_Urías 5-4. HRs_Los Angeles, F.Freeman (8), Muncy (15). St. Louis, Contreras (5), Yepez (2), Gorman (12), DeJong (6), Arenado (9).