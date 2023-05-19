Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Scottish Results

19 May, 2023
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Friday's Match

Queens Park FC 0, Partick Thistle 4, Partick Thistle advances on 8-3 aggregate

Saturday's Matches

Rangers 3, Celtic 0

Aberdeen 0, Hibernian FC 0

St Mirren FC 2, Hearts 2

Dundee United 1, Ross County 3

Kilmarnock 2, Livingston FC 0

St. Johnstone 0, Motherwell 2

Friday's Match

Partick Thistle 3, Ayr United FC 0

Saturday's Matches

Hearts vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m.

Celtic vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Hibernian FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.

Rangers vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.

Dundee United vs. Kilmarnock, 2:45 p.m.

Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.

Ross County vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Match

Ayr United FC vs. Partick Thistle, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Celtic vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m.

Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 7:30 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7:30 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Kilmarnock vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

