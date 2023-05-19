Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
PGA Championship Scores

19 May, 2023
Thursday

At Oak Hill - East

Rochester, N.Y.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

First Round

Bryson DeChambeau, United States 32-34—66
Corey Conners, Canada 33-34—67
Scottie Scheffler, United States 33-34—67
Dustin Johnson, United States 34-33—67
Eric Cole, United States 34-33—67
Keegan Bradley, United States 34-34—68
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 33-35—68
Viktor Hovland, Norway 34-34—68
Adam Scott, Australia 33-35—68
Justin Rose, England 33-36—69
Keith Mitchell, United States 33-36—69
Sepp Straka, Austria 36-33—69
Justin Suh, United States 34-35—69
Hayden Buckley, United States 35-34—69
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 35-34—69
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 35-34—69
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 36-34—70
Michael Block, United States 36-34—70
Adam Hadwin, Canada 36-34—70
Kurt Kitayama, United States 36-34—70
Matthew NeSmith, United States 33-37—70
Adam Svensson, Canada 35-35—70
Harold Varner III, United States 35-35—70
Patrick Rodgers, United States 35-35—70
Chris Kirk, United States 34-36—70
Victor Perez, France 35-35—70
Cameron Davis, Australia 34-37—71
Max Homa, United States 38-33—71
Beau Hossler, United States 36-35—71
Mark Hubbard, United States 35-36—71
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 33-38—71
Collin Morikawa, United States 37-34—71
Sam Stevens, United States 37-34—71
Callum Tarren, England 34-37—71
Nick Taylor, Canada 36-35—71
Sahith Theegala, United States 33-38—71
Billy Horschel, United States 35-36—71
Mito Pereira, Chile 37-35—72
Xander Schauffele, United States 38-34—72
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 35-37—72
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 37-35—72
Patrick Reed, United States 37-35—72
Luke Donald, England 36-36—72
Tony Finau, United States 41-31—72
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 36-36—72
Kazuki Higa, Japan 40-32—72
Brooks Koepka, United States 37-35—72
J.T. Poston, United States 38-34—72
Davis Riley, United States 36-36—72
Cameron Smith, Australia 37-35—72
Brendan Steele, United States 36-36—72
Ben Taylor, England 34-38—72
Justin Thomas, United States 38-34—72
Tommy Fleetwood, England 36-36—72
Brian Harman, United States 37-35—72
Dean Burmester, South Africa 37-36—73
Min Woo Lee, Australia 37-36—73
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 36-37—73
Shane Lowry, Ireland 36-37—73
Jordan Spieth, United States 38-35—73
Jimmy Walker, United States 36-37—73
Matt Wallace, England 37-36—73
Gary Woodland, United States 34-39—73
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 38-35—73
Russell Henley, United States 37-36—73
Phil Mickelson, United States 36-37—73
Rickie Fowler, United States 37-36—73
J.J. Killeen, United States 37-36—73
Tom Kim, South Korea 35-38—73
Jordan L. Smith, England 37-36—73
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 37-36—73
Alex Smalley, United States 37-36—73
Patrick Cantlay, United States 36-38—74
J.J. Spaun, United States 37-37—74
Cameron Young, United States 39-35—74
Joel Dahmen, United States 37-37—74
Tom Hoge, United States 39-35—74
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 37-37—74
Zach Johnson, United States 38-36—74
Matt Kuchar, United States 39-35—74
Taylor Moore, United States 37-37—74
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 38-36—74
Alex Noren, Sweden 37-37—74
Andrew Putnam, United States 36-38—74
Adam Schenk, United States 38-36—74
Callum Shinkwin, England 37-37—74
Scott Stallings, United States 39-35—74
Jeremy Wells, United States 38-36—74
Thomas Detry, Belgium 38-36—74
Francesco Molinari, Italy 39-35—74
Anirban Lahiri, India 36-38—74
Danny Willett, England 39-35—74
Brandon Wu, United States 36-38—74
Harris English, United States 39-35—74
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 35-39—74
Sam Burns, United States 40-34—74
Sihwan Kim, United States 39-36—75
Taylor Montgomery, United States 39-36—75
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 37-38—75
Ben Griffin, United States 37-38—75
Lee Hodges, United States 36-39—75
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 35-40—75
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 38-37—75
Kevin Kisner, United States 37-38—75
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 38-37—75
Denny McCarthy, United States 37-38—75
Adrian Meronk, Poland 38-37—75
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 38-37—75
Josh Speight, United States 39-36—75
Wyatt Worthington, United States 39-36—75
Lucas Herbert, Australia 37-38—75
Aaron Wise, United States 41-34—75
Seamus Power, Ireland 37-38—75
Chez Reavie, United States 36-40—76
Brendon Todd, United States 39-37—76
Adri Arnaus, Spain 37-39—76
Jason Day, Australia 38-38—76
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 38-38—76
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 39-37—76
Steve Holmes, United States 38-38—76
David Lingmerth, Sweden 38-38—76
David Micheluzzi, Australia 38-38—76
Yannik Paul, Germany 38-38—76
Jon Rahm, Spain 39-37—76
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 41-35—76
Talor Gooch, United States 39-37—76
Nick Hardy, United States 37-39—76
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 40-36—76
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 38-38—76
Y.E. Yang, South Korea 42-34—76
Ben Kern, United States 41-35—76
John Somers, United States 38-38—76
Tyrrell Hatton, England 42-35—77
Wyndham Clark, United States 37-40—77
Jesse Droemer, United States 40-37—77
Colin Inglis, United States 41-36—77
Trey Mullinax, United States 39-38—77
Ockie Strydom, South Africa 40-37—77
Davis Thompson, United States 39-38—77
Webb Simpson, United States 38-39—77
Matt Cahill, United States 40-38—78
Chris French, United States 37-41—78
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 43-35—78
Maverick McNealy, United States 43-35—78
Greg Koch, United States 40-38—78
Sam Ryder, United States 39-39—78
Anthony Cordes, United States 43-36—79
Braden Shattuck, United States 40-39—79
Russell Grove, United States 38-41—79
Steven Alker, New Zealand 38-42—80
Sungjae Im, South Korea 41-39—80
Alex Beach, United States 40-40—80
Shaun Micheel, United States 37-44—81
Kenny Pigman, United States 39-42—81
Chris Sanger, United States 43-41—84
Gabe Reynolds, United States 44-41—85

