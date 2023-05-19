Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

PGA Championship Leaders Cards

19 May, 2023
Thursday

At Oak Hill Country Club

Rochester, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

First Round

Par out 443 534 444 - 35
Bryson DeChambeau 343 433 444 - 32
Corey Conners 453 523 434 - 33
Scottie Scheffler 443 524 434 - 33
Eric Cole 432 436 444 - 34
Dustin Johnson 443 534 344 - 34
Par in 434 543 444 - 35 - 70
Bryson DeChambeau 435 533 353 - 34 _ _ 66
Corey Conners 533 532 544 - 34 _ _ 67
Scottie Scheffler 434 533 444 - 34 _ _ 67
Eric Cole 433 632 444 - 33 _ _ 67
Dustin Johnson 333 443 445 - 33 _ _ 67

