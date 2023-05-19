MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 8 1 3 27 18 12 New England 7 2 3 24 19 11 Nashville 6 3 4 22 17 8 Atlanta 6 4 3 21 25 21 Columbus 5 4 3 18 23 14 Philadelphia 5 4 3 18 17 14 Charlotte FC 5 5 3 18 18 23 D.C. United 4 5 4 16 16 16 New York City FC 4 5 4 16 15 16 Orlando City 4 4 4 16 13 15 Inter Miami CF 5 7 0 15 13 14 CF Montréal 5 7 0 15 11 20 Chicago 3 4 5 14 15 18 New York 2 4 7 13 8 11 Toronto FC 2 4 7 13 13 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 7 4 2 23 20 11 Los Angeles FC 6 1 4 22 21 9 FC Dallas 6 3 3 21 15 12 Saint Louis City SC 6 4 1 19 22 13 San Jose 5 4 3 18 16 16 Portland 4 5 4 16 18 19 Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 11 14 Houston 4 5 2 14 10 10 Vancouver 3 4 5 14 16 14 Austin FC 3 5 4 13 12 18 Real Salt Lake 3 6 3 12 10 20 Colorado 2 5 6 12 10 18 Sporting Kansas City 2 7 4 10 9 17 LA Galaxy 2 7 3 9 10 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 13

Chicago 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Charlotte FC 3, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2, Columbus 2, tie

Nashville 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Miami 2, New England 1

CF Montréal 2, Toronto FC 0

New York 1, New York City FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Portland 3, Vancouver 1

Sunday, May 14

LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 1

Wednesday, May 17

Atlanta 4, Colorado 0

Charlotte FC 2, Chicago 1

Cincinnati 3, CF Montréal 0

Columbus 2, LA Galaxy 0

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

D.C. United 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

New York 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

FC Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

Minnesota 1, Houston 0

Nashville 2, Miami 1

Portland 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Austin FC 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, May 20

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.