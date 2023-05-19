Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

MLS Glance

20 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 8 1 3 27 18 12
New England 7 2 3 24 19 11
Nashville 6 3 4 22 17 8
Atlanta 6 4 3 21 25 21
Columbus 5 4 3 18 23 14
Philadelphia 5 4 3 18 17 14
Charlotte FC 5 5 3 18 18 23
D.C. United 4 5 4 16 16 16
New York City FC 4 5 4 16 15 16
Orlando City 4 4 4 16 13 15
Inter Miami CF 5 7 0 15 13 14
CF Montréal 5 7 0 15 11 20
Chicago 3 4 5 14 15 18
New York 2 4 7 13 8 11
Toronto FC 2 4 7 13 13 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 4 2 23 20 11
Los Angeles FC 6 1 4 22 21 9
FC Dallas 6 3 3 21 15 12
Saint Louis City SC 6 4 1 19 22 13
San Jose 5 4 3 18 16 16
Portland 4 5 4 16 18 19
Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 11 14
Houston 4 5 2 14 10 10
Vancouver 3 4 5 14 16 14
Austin FC 3 5 4 13 12 18
Real Salt Lake 3 6 3 12 10 20
Colorado 2 5 6 12 10 18
Sporting Kansas City 2 7 4 10 9 17
LA Galaxy 2 7 3 9 10 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 13

Chicago 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Charlotte FC 3, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2, Columbus 2, tie

Nashville 1, D.C. United 1, tie

Miami 2, New England 1

CF Montréal 2, Toronto FC 0

New York 1, New York City FC 0

FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Portland 3, Vancouver 1

Sunday, May 14

LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 1

Wednesday, May 17

Atlanta 4, Colorado 0

Charlotte FC 2, Chicago 1

Cincinnati 3, CF Montréal 0

Columbus 2, LA Galaxy 0

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

D.C. United 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

New York 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

FC Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

Minnesota 1, Houston 0

Nashville 2, Miami 1

Portland 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Austin FC 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, May 20

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

El inicio del reinado de Rafael Nadal y el duelo con un tenista argentino que marcó un punto de inflexión en su carrera

El inicio del reinado de Rafael Nadal y el duelo con un tenista argentino que marcó un punto de inflexión en su carrera

Hace 46 min

Qué necesita el Manchester City para ser campeón de la Premier League con Julián Álvarez como factor clave de la campaña

Trabajos mentales y ejercicios en doble turno: el plan de Miguel Borja para recuperar la titularidad en River Plate

Los Heat toman otra vez Boston y se escapan 2-0 en la final de la Conferencia Este de la NBA

De campeón nacional de malambo a ser una de las cartas de gol de la Selección Sub 20: la historia de Alejo Véliz

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cannes 2023: Scorsese, Almodóvar y la nueva de Indiana Jones copan los primeros días del festival

Cannes 2023: Scorsese, Almodóvar y la nueva de Indiana Jones copan los primeros días del festival

Hace 2 horas

Murió el actor austríaco Helmut Berger, un ícono del cine europeo de los 60 y 70

“La sudestada”, una película que mezcla cine negro, comedia absurda y documental

“John Wick 4” marcó un récord en la saga con una taquilla mundial de mil millones de dólares

Jackie Chan podría volver a unirse al universo de “Karate Kid”

TENDENCIAS

Los entrenamientos no son carreras: cómo buscar el equilibrio justo para rendir más

Los entrenamientos no son carreras: cómo buscar el equilibrio justo para rendir más

Hace 1 hora

Día Mundial del Whisky: por qué es un clásico en las barras y cuáles son las mejores formas de disfrutarlo

“Misión sustentable”: un experto en computación cuántica explica cómo la ciencia va a revolucionar el futuro del planeta

Ensayos clínicos, innovación y medicina de precisión: un cambio del paradigma en la salud del futuro

Qué es el ghosting y cuál es la causa por la que cada vez más los hombres se esfuman de las relaciones