Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Glance

19 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 13 .711 _
Baltimore 28 16 .636
Toronto 25 19 .568
New York 26 20 .565
Boston 24 20 .545

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 20 .545 _
Cleveland 20 23 .465
Detroit 19 22 .463
Chicago 16 29 .356
Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 26 17 .605 _
Houston 24 19 .558 2
Los Angeles 23 22 .511 4
Seattle 21 22 .488 5
Oakland 10 35 .222 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 27 16 .628 _
Miami 23 21 .523
New York 22 23 .489 6
Philadelphia 20 23 .465 7
Washington 18 26 .409

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 19 .558 _
Pittsburgh 23 20 .535 1
Chicago 19 24 .442 5
Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5
St. Louis 19 26 .422 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 28 17 .622 _
Arizona 25 19 .568
San Francisco 20 23 .465 7
San Diego 20 24 .455
Colorado 19 25 .432

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 12, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Houston (Bielak 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Miami 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8

Friday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

“Veo cuatro goles del City”: el sorprendente presagio de Jorge D’Alessandro sobre la semifinal de la Champions League

“Veo cuatro goles del City”: el sorprendente presagio de Jorge D’Alessandro sobre la semifinal de la Champions League

Hace 35 min

El cariñoso mensaje de Mourinho a Scaloni y su lamento por Dybala tras avanzar a la final de la Europa League: “Hace muchos sacrificios”

“Es hincha de uno de los dos grandes de Argentina”: la revelación del formador de Lautaro Martínez que causó sorpresa

El mensaje premonitorio que envió Pep Guardiola antes de la paliza del Manchester City al Real Madrid: “Es pura fe”

Nuevo paso hacia el Mundial 2030: Argentina abrió el proceso de postulaciones para las sedes en el país

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Juanes lanzó “Vida Cotidiana” y habló con Infobae sobre la búsqueda de ser 100% auténtico: “No me interesa si es número uno o no, no quiero hacer nada que sea de moda”

Juanes lanzó “Vida Cotidiana” y habló con Infobae sobre la búsqueda de ser 100% auténtico: “No me interesa si es número uno o no, no quiero hacer nada que sea de moda”

Hace 16 min

Beyoncé contó cuál fue su trabajo antes de ser cantante

Liam Gallagher dijo que Oasis podría volver a juntarse si Manchester City gana la Champions League

Revelaron el motivo por el que Tom Brady y Kim Kardashian estaban juntos en Bahamas

La colección completa de “Indiana Jones” se lanzará en streaming

TENDENCIAS

¿Y ahora con qué endulzamos?: qué dicen los especialistas ante el consejo de la OMS de evitar los edulcorantes

¿Y ahora con qué endulzamos?: qué dicen los especialistas ante el consejo de la OMS de evitar los edulcorantes

Hace 4 horas

Cuáles son las mejores y peores dietas para la salud cardiovascular

Meta crea sus propios chips para el desarrollo de la inteligencia artificial en servicios como Facebook

Ocho cursos gratuitos de Microsoft para aprender programación

Uber cambia en Latinoamérica: cuentas para adolescentes, videomensajes, viajes grupales y más