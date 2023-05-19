Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Argentine Standings

19 May, 2023
GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 16 12 1 3 27 8 37
San Lorenzo 16 9 5 2 17 6 32
Talleres 16 9 3 4 29 15 30
Defensa y Justicia 16 8 5 3 21 9 29
Estudiantes 16 8 4 4 19 14 28
Rosario Central 16 7 6 3 23 19 27
Belgrano 16 8 3 5 14 13 27
Lanus 15 7 4 4 22 15 25
Argentinos 16 6 5 5 21 15 23
Godoy Cruz 16 6 5 5 18 18 23
Newell's 16 6 5 5 14 14 23
Sarmiento 16 6 4 6 18 15 22
Boca Juniors 16 6 3 7 20 16 21
Tigre 16 5 6 5 17 18 21
Gimnasia 16 6 3 7 16 23 21
CA Platense 16 5 5 6 18 21 20
Instituto AC Cordoba 16 5 5 6 14 19 20
CA Central Cordoba SE 16 5 4 7 12 18 19
Barracas Central 16 4 6 6 15 20 18
Racing Club 16 5 3 8 19 26 18
Velez Sarsfield 16 3 8 5 16 15 17
Colon 16 3 8 5 14 17 17
Independiente 17 3 8 6 16 20 17
Huracan 16 4 5 7 15 20 17
Banfield 16 3 6 7 10 19 15
Atletico Tucuman 16 2 8 6 13 20 14
Arsenal 17 4 2 11 14 25 14
Santa Fe 15 1 6 8 8 22 9

___

Friday, May 12

Huracan 0, Godoy Cruz 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Argentinos 2

Saturday, May 13

Independiente 2, Tigre 1

Banfield 1, San Lorenzo 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Colon 0

Newell's 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia 1, Estudiantes 1

CA Platense 3, Racing Club 0

Boca Juniors 2, Belgrano 0

Talleres 2, River Plate 1

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Santa Fe 0, Sarmiento 2

Gimnasia 1, Lanus 0

Velez Sarsfield 0, Rosario Central 0

Thursday, May 18

Arsenal 2, Independiente 1

Friday, May 19

Godoy Cruz vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

San Lorenzo vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 1 p.m.

Lanus vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Platense, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Atletico Tucuman vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento, 10 a.m.

CA Platense vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Independiente vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

