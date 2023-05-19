Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY SAUDI-ARABS/SUMMIT-NEWSER

Por REUTERSyMAY 19

19 May, 2023
News conference as Saudi Arabia hosts Arab League summit

Start: 19 May 2023 15:06 GMT

End: 19 May 2023 16:06 GMT

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - News conference as Saudi Arabia hosts Arab League summit, with Syria set to resume its role in the body, 12 years after its membership was suspended over Assad's crackdown on protests against him.

