ADVISORY SAUDI-ARABS/SUMMIT -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

19 May, 2023
Saudi Arabia hosts Arab League summit
Start: 19 May 2023 10:49 GMT
End: 19 May 2023 12:00 GMT
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Saudi Arabia hosts Arab League summit, with Syria set to resume its role in the body, 12 years after its membership was suspended over Assad's crackdown on protests against him.
EXPECTED ELEMENTS SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - ARRIVAL OF FOREIGN MINISTERS
1000GMT approx - OPENING SESSION STARTS
TIME TBC - OPENING STATEMENTS
TIME TBC - FAMILY PHOTO
TIME TBC - CLOSING STATEMENT
TIME TBC - NEWS CONFERENCE
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: SAUDI TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Saudi Arabia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ARABIC
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com