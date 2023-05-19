ADVISORY SAUDI-ARABS/SUMMIT -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

Saudi Arabia hosts Arab League summit

Start: 19 May 2023 10:49 GMT

End: 19 May 2023 12:00 GMT

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Saudi Arabia hosts Arab League summit, with Syria set to resume its role in the body, 12 years after its membership was suspended over Assad's crackdown on protests against him.

EXPECTED ELEMENTS SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - ARRIVAL OF FOREIGN MINISTERS

1000GMT approx - OPENING SESSION STARTS

TIME TBC - OPENING STATEMENTS

TIME TBC - FAMILY PHOTO

TIME TBC - CLOSING STATEMENT

TIME TBC - NEWS CONFERENCE

