ADVISORY GREECE-ELECTION/REACTIONS-SPEECHES

Greeks react to exit polls results, candidates speeches

Start: 21 May 2023 15:45 GMT

End: 21 May 2023 16:45 GMT

SYNTAGMA SQUARE, ATHENS, GREECE - People react to exit poll result from campaign centre of leading candidate as exit poll announced in Greek national election.

SCHEDULE:

1545G live from Syntagma Square (REUTERS)

1600g reactions from people in square as exit polls announced (REUTERS)

location and time tbc - winner of Greek election speech (TBC)

location and time tbc - losing candidate speech (TBC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS / ERT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com