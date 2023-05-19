ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/YOON ARRIVAL--TIMING UPDATED

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit

Start: 19 May 2023 06:15 GMT

End: 19 May 2023 06:15 GMT

HIROSHIMA - Japan hosts G7 leaders summit

SCHEDULE:

0010GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit (REUTERS)

0030GMT - European Council President Charles Michel holds a news conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. (AGENCY POOL)

0120GMT- G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima for a leaders' summit visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing (HOST BROADCASTER)

0330GMT- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0345GMT - Albanese lands (HOST BROADCASTER)

0400GMT- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0430GMT - G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima for a leaders' summit hold first plenary session and a working lunch. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0445GMT approx.- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0545GMT - French President Emmanuel Macron holds bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

0615GMT - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives in Hiroshima to join G7 leaders for a summit. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0830GMT - Spouses of G7 leaders attend a youth symposium. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0845GMT - Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Hiroshima to join G7 leaders for a summit. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0900GMT approx.- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0935GMT - G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima for a leaders' summit visit Itsukushima Shrine and pose for a family photo. (HOST BROADCASTER)

1000GMT - Leaders of the G7 group hold a working dinner in Japan's Hiroshima. (HOST BROADCASTER)

1010GMT - A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOST BROADCASTER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com