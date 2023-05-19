ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/QUAD -- TIMING FPPO

19 May, 2023
Quad leaders hold meeting on sidelines of G7 summit
Start: 20 May 2023 11:00 GMT
End: 20 May 2023 11:30 GMT
HIROSHIMA, JAPAN - U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
SCHEDULE:
TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION
1105GMT- Meeting starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: TBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com