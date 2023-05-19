Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/QUAD -- TIMING FPPO --

Por REUTERSyMAY 19

19 May, 2023
Quad leaders hold meeting on sidelines of G7 summit

Start: 20 May 2023 11:00 GMT

End: 20 May 2023 11:30 GMT

HIROSHIMA, JAPAN - U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

SCHEDULE:

TIMING STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION

1105GMT- Meeting starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

