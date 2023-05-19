Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/MEMORIAL

Por REUTERSyMAY 19

19 May, 2023
G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Start: 19 May 2023 01:24 GMT

End: 19 May 2023 01:24 GMT

HIROSHIMA - Japan hosts G7 leaders summit

SCHEDULE:

0010GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit (REUTERS)

0030GMT - European Council President Charles Michel holds a news conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. (AGENCY POOL)

0120GMT- G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima for a leaders' summit visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing (HOST BROADCASTER)

0330GMT- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0345GMT - Albanese lands (HOST BROADCASTER)

0400GMT- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0430GMT - G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima for a leaders' summit hold first plenary session and a working lunch. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0445GMT approx.- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0545GMT - French President Emmanuel Macron holds bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

0740GMT - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives in Hiroshima to join G7 leaders for a summit. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0830GMT - Spouses of G7 leaders attend a youth symposium. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0845GMT - Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Hiroshima to join G7 leaders for a summit. (HOST BROADCASTER)

0900GMT approx.- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

0935GMT - G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima for a leaders' summit visit Itsukushima Shrine and pose for a family photo. (HOST BROADCASTER)

1000GMT - Leaders of the G7 group hold a working dinner in Japan's Hiroshima. (HOST BROADCASTER)

1010GMT - A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)

