ADVISORY G7-SUMMIT/JOKO ARRIVAL

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit
Start: 19 May 2023 08:45 GMT
End: 19 May 2023 08:45 GMT
HIROSHIMA - Japan hosts G7 leaders summit
SCHEDULE:
0010GMT - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit (REUTERS)
0030GMT - European Council President Charles Michel holds a news conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. (AGENCY POOL)
0120GMT- G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima for a leaders' summit visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing (HOST BROADCASTER)
0330GMT- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)
0345GMT - Albanese lands (HOST BROADCASTER)
0400GMT- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)
0430GMT - G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima for a leaders' summit hold first plenary session and a working lunch. (HOST BROADCASTER)
0445GMT approx.- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)
0545GMT - French President Emmanuel Macron holds bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)
0740GMT - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives in Hiroshima to join G7 leaders for a summit. (HOST BROADCASTER)
0830GMT - Spouses of G7 leaders attend a youth symposium. (HOST BROADCASTER)
0845GMT - Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives in Hiroshima to join G7 leaders for a summit. (HOST BROADCASTER)
0900GMT approx.- A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)
0935GMT - G7 leaders gathered in Hiroshima for a leaders' summit visit Itsukushima Shrine and pose for a family photo. (HOST BROADCASTER)
1000GMT - Leaders of the G7 group hold a working dinner in Japan's Hiroshima. (HOST BROADCASTER)
1010GMT - A live view of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (REUTERS)
