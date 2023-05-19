ADVISORY --FLASH--SAUDI-ARABS/SUMMIT-ZELENSKIY

Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Jeddah for Arab League summit

Start: 19 May 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 19 May 2023 12:00 GMT

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Ukrainian president Zelenskiy arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for Arab League summit, before travelling on to G7 in Japan. (Clean version.)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: SAUDI TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com