ADVISORY --FLASH--SAUDI-ARABS/SUMMIT-ZELENSKIY

Por REUTERSyMAY 19

19 May, 2023
Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Jeddah for Arab League summit

Start: 19 May 2023 12:00 GMT

End: 19 May 2023 12:00 GMT

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Ukrainian president Zelenskiy arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for Arab League summit, before travelling on to G7 in Japan. (Clean version.)

