N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7

Tampa Bay New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 10 7 Totals 35 8 8 8 J.Lowe rf 5 1 2 1 Nimmo cf 5 1 0 0 Franco ss 3 0 0 0 Escobar 2b 1 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 1 1 1 McNeil ph-2b 3 1 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2 Lindor ss 5 0 2 0 Paredes 1b 5 0 2 1 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 3 Walls 3b 5 1 1 0 Pham dh 1 0 1 0 L.Raley lf 4 0 0 0 Vogelbach ph-dh 1 1 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Marte rf 3 1 1 0 Ramírez ph 1 1 1 1 Canha lf 2 1 0 0 Bethancourt c 0 0 0 0 Baty ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Siri cf 5 1 1 1 Vientos 3b 4 1 1 2 Álvarez c 4 1 1 3

Tampa Bay 000 100 121 2 — 7 New York 000 000 203 3 — 8

DP_Tampa Bay 1, New York 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 5. 2B_B.Lowe (5), Paredes (9), J.Lowe (10). HR_Siri (6), B.Lowe (8), Vientos (1), Álvarez (4), Alonso (15). SB_Franco 2 (14), J.Lowe (7), Arozarena (4), L.Raley (2), Walls 2 (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Fleming 5 3 0 0 2 2 Kelly H,4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Diekman H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Thompson BS,0-2 1 1 2 2 0 1 Poche H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Adam BS,5-8 1 1 3 3 1 2 Fairbanks L,0-1 BS,3-4 1-3 2 3 2 0 1

New York Senga 6 3 1 1 3 12 Brigham 1 1 1 1 1 2 Ottavino 1 2 2 2 1 2 Nogosek 1 2 1 1 1 1 Robertson W,1-0 1 2 2 1 0 0

HBP_Thompson (Canha), Ottavino (L.Raley), Adam (Marte). WP_Fleming, Senga.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T_3:11. A_29,695 (42,136).