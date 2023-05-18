Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7

18 May, 2023
Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 10 7 Totals 35 8 8 8
J.Lowe rf 5 1 2 1 Nimmo cf 5 1 0 0
Franco ss 3 0 0 0 Escobar 2b 1 0 0 0
Arozarena dh 4 1 1 1 McNeil ph-2b 3 1 1 0
B.Lowe 2b 3 2 2 2 Lindor ss 5 0 2 0
Paredes 1b 5 0 2 1 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 3
Walls 3b 5 1 1 0 Pham dh 1 0 1 0
L.Raley lf 4 0 0 0 Vogelbach ph-dh 1 1 0 0
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Marte rf 3 1 1 0
Ramírez ph 1 1 1 1 Canha lf 2 1 0 0
Bethancourt c 0 0 0 0 Baty ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Siri cf 5 1 1 1 Vientos 3b 4 1 1 2
Álvarez c 4 1 1 3
Tampa Bay 000 100 121 2 7
New York 000 000 203 3 8

DP_Tampa Bay 1, New York 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 5. 2B_B.Lowe (5), Paredes (9), J.Lowe (10). HR_Siri (6), B.Lowe (8), Vientos (1), Álvarez (4), Alonso (15). SB_Franco 2 (14), J.Lowe (7), Arozarena (4), L.Raley (2), Walls 2 (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Fleming 5 3 0 0 2 2
Kelly H,4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Diekman H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Thompson BS,0-2 1 1 2 2 0 1
Poche H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Adam BS,5-8 1 1 3 3 1 2
Fairbanks L,0-1 BS,3-4 1-3 2 3 2 0 1
New York
Senga 6 3 1 1 3 12
Brigham 1 1 1 1 1 2
Ottavino 1 2 2 2 1 2
Nogosek 1 2 1 1 1 1
Robertson W,1-0 1 2 2 1 0 0

HBP_Thompson (Canha), Ottavino (L.Raley), Adam (Marte). WP_Fleming, Senga.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T_3:11. A_29,695 (42,136).

