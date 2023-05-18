MLS Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|8
|1
|3
|27
|18
|12
|New England
|7
|2
|3
|24
|19
|11
|Nashville
|6
|3
|4
|22
|17
|8
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|3
|21
|25
|21
|Columbus
|5
|4
|3
|18
|23
|14
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|3
|18
|17
|14
|Charlotte FC
|5
|5
|3
|18
|18
|23
|D.C. United
|4
|5
|4
|16
|16
|16
|New York City FC
|4
|5
|4
|16
|15
|16
|Orlando City
|4
|4
|4
|16
|13
|15
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|7
|0
|15
|13
|14
|CF Montréal
|5
|7
|0
|15
|11
|20
|Chicago
|3
|4
|5
|14
|15
|18
|New York
|2
|4
|7
|13
|8
|11
|Toronto FC
|2
|4
|7
|13
|13
|17
Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|7
|4
|2
|23
|20
|11
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|1
|4
|22
|21
|9
|FC Dallas
|6
|3
|3
|21
|15
|12
|Saint Louis City SC
|6
|4
|1
|19
|22
|13
|San Jose
|5
|4
|3
|18
|16
|16
|Portland
|4
|5
|4
|16
|18
|19
|Minnesota United
|4
|5
|3
|15
|11
|14
|Houston
|4
|5
|2
|14
|10
|10
|Vancouver
|3
|4
|5
|14
|16
|14
|Austin FC
|3
|5
|4
|13
|12
|18
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|6
|3
|12
|10
|20
|Colorado
|2
|5
|6
|12
|10
|18
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|7
|4
|10
|9
|17
|LA Galaxy
|2
|7
|3
|9
|10
|20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 13
Chicago 1, Saint Louis City SC 0
Charlotte FC 3, Atlanta 1
Orlando City 2, Columbus 2, tie
Nashville 1, D.C. United 1, tie
Miami 2, New England 1
CF Montréal 2, Toronto FC 0
New York 1, New York City FC 0
FC Dallas 1, Austin FC 0
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1
Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0
Portland 3, Vancouver 1
Sunday, May 14
LA Galaxy 2, San Jose 1
Wednesday, May 17
Atlanta 4, Colorado 0
Charlotte FC 2, Chicago 1
Cincinnati 3, CF Montréal 0
Columbus 2, LA Galaxy 0
New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie
D.C. United 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
New York 0, Toronto FC 0, tie
FC Dallas 2, Vancouver 1
Minnesota 1, Houston 0
Nashville 2, Miami 1
Portland 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Sporting Kansas City 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Austin FC 2, Seattle 1
Saturday, May 20
Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.